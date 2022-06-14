THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JUNE 14, 2022
Suspension (1 bill)
- S. 4160 – Supreme Court Police Parity Act of 2022 (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)
The Rule will provide for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Natural Resources.
The Rule will make in order the following amendments and will allow for amendments to be offered en bloc:
Cherfilus-McCormick Amendment
Bentz Amendment
Jackson-Lee Amendment
Kildee Amendment
Kirkpatrick Amendment
Schrier Amendment
Scott (GA) Amendment
Tiffany Amendment
Postponed Suspensions (2 votes)
- House Amendment to S. 516 – Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act (Sen. Moran – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 7211 – Small State and Rural Rescue Act (Rep. Katko – Transportation and Infrastructure)