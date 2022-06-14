THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JUNE 14, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspension (1 bill)

S. 4160 – Supreme Court Police Parity Act of 2022 (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary) – Supreme Court Police Parity Act of 2022 (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)

H.R. 2773 – Recovering America’s Wildlife Act of 2022 (Rep. Dingell – Natural Resources) – Recovering America’s Wildlife Act of 2022 (Rep. Dingell – Natural Resources)

The Rule will provide for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Natural Resources.

The Rule will make in order the following amendments and will allow for amendments to be offered en bloc:

Cherfilus-McCormick Amendment

Bentz Amendment

Jackson-Lee Amendment

Kildee Amendment

Kirkpatrick Amendment

Schrier Amendment

Scott (GA) Amendment

Tiffany Amendment

Postponed Suspensions (2 votes)