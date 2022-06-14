Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JUNE 14, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspension (1 bill)

  1. S. 4160 – Supreme Court Police Parity Act of 2022 (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)
H.R. 2773 – Recovering America’s Wildlife Act of 2022 (Rep. Dingell – Natural Resources)

The Rule will provide for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Natural Resources.

The Rule will make in order the following amendments and will allow for amendments to be offered en bloc:

    Cherfilus-McCormick Amendment
    Bentz Amendment
    Jackson-Lee Amendment
    Kildee Amendment
    Kirkpatrick Amendment
    Schrier Amendment
    Scott (GA) Amendment
    Tiffany Amendment

Postponed Suspensions (2 votes)

  1. House Amendment to S. 516 – Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act (Sen. Moran – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  2. H.R. 7211 – Small State and Rural Rescue Act (Rep. Katko – Transportation and Infrastructure)

