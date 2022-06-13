Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,357 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement this evening after the House passed S. 3580, the Senate companion to the House-passed Ocean Shipping Reform Act:

“I was proud to bring the Ocean Shipping Reform Act to the Floor and join with Democratic and Republican colleagues to pass it today.  This bill is part of our Majority’s effort to ease inflation by strengthening supply chains and to bring costs down for Americans.  Once signed into law by President Biden, this legislation will help small businesses make it in America by accessing markets and competing on a level playing field.  It will streamline the process of getting goods off of vessels and onto store shelves while bringing shipping costs down.  This will help Americans afford products they need and move our recovery forward.  I want to thank Rep. Garamendi for his leadership and hard work as a champion for this bipartisan legislation, which will soon become law and help lower costs for our people as Democrats continue to address inflation.”  

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.