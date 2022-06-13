Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act

“I was proud to bring the Ocean Shipping Reform Act to the Floor and join with Democratic and Republican colleagues to pass it today. This bill is part of our Majority’s effort to ease inflation by strengthening supply chains and to bring costs down for Americans. Once signed into law by President Biden, this legislation will help small businesses make it in America by accessing markets and competing on a level playing field. It will streamline the process of getting goods off of vessels and onto store shelves while bringing shipping costs down. This will help Americans afford products they need and move our recovery forward. I want to thank Rep. Garamendi for his leadership and hard work as a champion for this bipartisan legislation, which will soon become law and help lower costs for our people as Democrats continue to address inflation.”