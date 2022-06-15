NSUR and Veterans For Healing launch Veterans Campaign 2022 to help US Veterans save up to 80% on prescriptions

NSUR and Veterans for Healing launch Veteran's Campaign 2022

NSUR partners with Veterans For Healing Global to launch Veterans Campaign 2022 to provide cost savings to US Veterans on prescription drugs and give to charity

Charitable giving has always been part of both NSUR’s and Veterans for Healing’s DNA. We are excited to be able to include a charitable donations as part of our Veterans Campaign 2022 launch.” — Mark Peters, NSUR's CEO