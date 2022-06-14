JVS SOCAL Recognizes Community Partners And Donors Who Help Southern Californians Overcome Barriers To Employment
Held on June 16, 2022 this year, the 23rd Annual Strictly Business Awards Dinner supports JVS SoCal’s workforce training and placement programs.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past 23 years, JVS SoCal’s Strictly Business Awards Dinner has honored outstanding individuals and corporations in our community who have set the standard for social responsibility and philanthropy. These honorees, along with our generous employment partners and donors, help JVS SoCal provide underserved clients from marginalized communities with the necessary tools, resources, no-cost job training, placement assistance, and retention support to help them overcome barriers to employment.
The 2022 awards dinner, celebrating the power of partnership, will take place on June 16, outdoors and in person at The Skirball Cultural Center, with Los Angeles broadcasting icon Fritz Coleman returning as host.
“For more than 90 years, JVS SoCal has been a leader in workforce development, working tirelessly to provide individuals with tools, training and resources to help them transform their lives,” said Alan Levey, JVS SoCal CEO. “We are extremely grateful to our partners and supporters who share our commitment to building thriving communities. With their support, we are able to provide critical programs and services that offer hope and economic opportunity for all.”
This year’s Corporate Partnership Award will be presented to Banc of California in recognition for its corporate responsibility and role as philanthropic leaders in their industry. A multi-year partner and supporter of JVS SoCal’s work, Banc of California consistently hires from a pool of talented BankWork$ program graduates and volunteers its expertise on financial literacy and job readiness. Accepting the award on behalf of Banc of California is CEO Jared Wolff, a former member of JVS SoCal’s Board of Directors and early proponent of the agency’s industry specific, tuition-free career training programs.
“JVS SoCal has played an important role in helping prepare their graduates for a career in the financial services sector. We are pleased to continue to partner with JVS SoCal by supporting its BankWork$ program. As a result, Banc of California, along with many other financial institution partners throughout California, are privileged to count many talented program graduates among their colleagues,” said Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California.
Rounding out this year’s honorees are three Inspiration Award recipients whose journeys to build better lives for themselves inspire us all. Robert Bermudez enrolled in JVS SoCal’s BankWork$ program to develop the necessary skills and training he needed to launch his dream job in banking. He was hired by Banc of California six years ago and has worked his way up to a senior relationship banker. Carolina Hernandez, a former Naval Officer and now a Naval Reservist, came to JVS SoCal during a time of transition to civilian life. With the help of Veterans Services, she was able to participate in Lean Six Sigma training and earn an E-7 Certification. JVS SoCal’s support has enabled her to pursue a career in fashion as the CEO of Veteran Couture. Evan Quinn left a career in investment management to pursue his dream of becoming an entrepreneur. With the assistance of a JVS SoCal scholarship, he was able to enroll in UCLA’s entrepreneurship program and utilized the skills he learned there to launch his own nonalcoholic beverage company Hiyo.
JVS SoCal is grateful to this year’s sponsors including Title Sponsor, the Paul Family, Presenting Sponsors, Continental Currency Services Inc., Sophia Fitzmaurice and Wells Fargo. The Ambassador sponsors are Banc of California, Bank of America, Pacific Western Bank, Patricia and Marshall Geller and Debbie and Rick Powell.
About JVS SoCal
Founded in 1931, JVS SoCal is a nonprofit, non-sectarian social service agency, providing job training, career services, mentoring and placement assistance to diverse and multicultural populations, transforming lives and empowering individuals to achieve dignity and economic independence through sustainable employment. With over 20 locations throughout Southern California, JVS SoCal currently services tens of thousands of clients annually in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernadino, and Orange counties. For more information visit: jvs-socal.org.
23rd Annual Strictly Business Awards Dinner, hosted by Fritz Coleman