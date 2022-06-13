Daniel Zelevansky, CEO of Zeleventures LLC, Starts Up Affluent Exchange Group, the First-Ever Web 3 Based Talent Agency
With NFTs and Crypto Currencies making a bang to the market, talent manager and influencer Daniel Zelevansky centered his newest agency around exactly that.
Working independently gets the job done, but working as a team brings success.”NJ, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Influencer Daniel Zelevansky, the CEO of Zeleventures LLC, parents the agency Affluent Exchange Group, which is the first-ever Web 3 influencer-based talent agency. Zeleventures LLC was created to run a talent agency intertwining Web 3, gaming, and lifestyle-based influencers. Zelevansky, a Talent Manager and ongoing content creator (dztwisted), with over half a million followers on social media has worked with a roster of over 200 clients in talent management. Acting as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Zelevansky is ecstatic to have developed a company that combines both industries he loves the most.
— Daniel Zelevansky
Affluent Exchange Group’s goal is to intertwine multiple niches of content teaching others more about Web3 and the technology around it while also providing content creators and companies the space to go to for marketing and brand deals. Zelevansky focuses on Web 3-based brand deals, and continues to go down the path of advertising for Web3-based projects, video games, and many more! Affluent Exchange Group has over a hundred clients, with follower counts from 100,000 to over 50,000,000.
This Northeast-based internet content creator, not only works on content creator marketing and brand deals within Web 3 but also markets NFT projects. To drive in sales, he has brought on a variety of creators to the roster of Affluent Exchange Group to provide diversity and in doing so allows minimal budgets making services affordable to all types of project owners. Zelevansky's use of marketing tactics such as content creation, twitter spaces, community outreach and so much more contributed to selling out multiple projects this year. Zelevansky’s clear understanding of how to market the web is what brings him success and makes Affluent Exchange Group the company influencers and projects turn to always having his clients' best interest at hand.
