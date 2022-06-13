MAINE, June 13 - Back to current news.

June 13, 2022

Attorney General's Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danna Hayes

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

State recovers $14,900 from business violating online retail tobacco sale prohibition

AUGUSTA – The Office of the Attorney General has successfully prosecuted an online e-cigarette retailer for tobacco sales in contravention of Maine law requiring all tobacco products be sold in face-to-face transactions. Retailers are prohibited from selling tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, online. The consent decree requires the offending business to pay a $14,900 fine, as well as court fees totaling $17,756.

"Requiring face-to-face purchases of tobacco products ensures that these highly addictive substances are not sold to children,” said Frey. "We want to remind businesses that any failure to obey the law regarding sale of tobacco products will be prosecuted.”

Attorney General Frey also commended Elizabeth Reardon, an Assistant Attorney General in the Consumer Protection Division, for her work on this case.

###