Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A3003435
TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/13/2022 1043 hours
LOCATION: Grand Hollow Road, Warren
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Kira Goffin
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to Grand Hollow Road, Warren to assist with a welfare check on Kira Goffin. While at the residence, Troopers developed probable cause that Goffin had caused bodily injury to a household member. Goffin was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Goffin was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/14/2022 at 1230 hours and subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/14/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
