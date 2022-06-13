Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:22A3003435

TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2022 1043 hours

LOCATION: Grand Hollow Road, Warren

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Kira Goffin  

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to Grand Hollow Road, Warren to assist with a welfare check on Kira Goffin. While at the residence, Troopers developed probable cause that Goffin had caused bodily injury to a household member. Goffin was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Goffin was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/14/2022 at 1230 hours and subsequently released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/14/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

