Post Session Report :: Monday, June 13, 2022

SB 522, PN 1275 (Baker) – The legislation would establish the Childhood Blood Lead Test Act, providing for lead testing of children and pregnant women; as well as imposing duties on Department of Health and requiring coverage for blood lead test by insurers.

Amendment A0696 (Baker) – The amendment would:

Replaces the requirement that children be administered lead testing at both 1 and 2 years old, with a requirement instead for testing by the age of 2 years old.

Clarifies a health care provider’s duty is to make reasonable efforts to ensure a patient receives a blood lead test by 2 years old, or between 2 and 3 old if they have never been tested in accordance with the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommendations.

Replaces the provider’s requirement to ensure prenatal patients receive a blood lead test, with a requirement to instead conduct an assessment for possible lead exposure by evaluating CDC and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists-recommended risk factors and perform blood testing if there is at least one risk factor present for the patient.

Removes the department’s duty to develop a confidential statewide registry of patient’s blood lead testing information.

Clarifies that a health insurer is required to cover 1 blood test per pregnancy if a single risk factor is present, and to cover 1 blood lead test for children by 2 years of age in accordance with CDC and AAP recommendations in addition to 1 additional test if there are elevated blood levels.

Strikes language applying this act to contracts executed on or after July 1, 2022 by the adult basic coverage insurance program.

Strikes language applying this act to all heath care policies after July 1, 2022 for groups of 51 or more employees, and adds that the bill will apply to all group and individual major medical insurance policies in accordance with the act.

Removes the insurer’s reporting requirement to the Insurance Department.

Removes the Department of Health’s duty to promulgate regulations to administer and enforce this act.

The amendment passed by a vote of 33-16 and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 49-0 was recorded on the bill.

SB 1027, PN 1332 (Stefano) – The bill would allow an individual 17 years of age or older to engage in training for an interior firefighting module with live burns if they have permission to engage in training from a fire chief and a parent/guardian – and are under supervision of a credentialed PA State Fire Academy instructor.

Amendment A04365 (Stefano) – The amendment makes a technical correction to the bill moving the language to the appropriate section in the Child Labor Act.

The amendment continues to require the following for a minor to engage in firefighter training that involves interior firefighting with live burns:

The Minor must be 17 years of age or older.

The minor has permission for such training from a fire chief and a parent or guardian of the minor.

The Minor is under the supervision of a credentialed PA State Fire Academy Instructor.

The amendment passed by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 49-0 was recorded on the bill.

SB 1094, PN 1728 (Gebhard) – An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in motor carrier safety, repealing provisions relating to findings and declaration of policy and further providing for definitions and for Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee.

Amendment A04699 (Muth) – the amendment makes technical changes to the bill and adds the following to the MCSAC:

One manufacturer of commercial motor vehicles that manufacturers alternative fuel powered commercial vehicles.

Two representatives of organized labor that represent commercial drivers or operators.

One representative of a hazardous materials response team.

The amendment failed by a vote of 21-28 and the bill went over in its order. A vote of 49-0 was recorded on the bill.

HB 2496, PN 2992 (Boback) – An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Department of Agriculture and the Governor, to grant and convey to Wyoming County, certain lands and improvements situate in the Township of Tunkhannock, Wyoming County; and authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Department of Corrections and the Governor, to grant and convey to John Bradley Wimer, certain lands, buildings and improvements situate in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Amendment A04336 (Senate Dem.) – This amendment authorizes DGS with Gove approval to release a use restriction affecting land in Philadelphia previously conveyed to 900 North Broad Street Corporation. The use restriction prohibited use of the property as a homeless shelter. Any incidental costs will be borne by the corporation and any proceeds will be deposited into the General Fund.

The amendment passed by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 49-0 was recorded on the bill.

D.R. 2 (Fontana) – A motion to consider discharging resolution D.R. 2. The resolution further consideration of Senate Bill No. 134, printer No.107.

The motion to consider the D.R. 2 failed by a vote of 21-28.