Emotional Intelligence/Anger Management Facilitator Certification via Zoom
The Anderson & Anderson Anger Management Facilitator Certification expands its focus on Emotional Intelligence Assessments and Coaching for self-control.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anderson & Anderson APC anger management model, has been the industry standard in this niche since 1997. George Anderson, LCSW, the Anger Management Guru, has been featured on the cover of Los Angeles Times Magazine (The Least Angry Man). In 2005 he was the subject of a BBC documentary on Anger Management produced by British Comedian Griff Rhys Jones. George was also the consultant on the Jack Nicholson/Adam Sandler movie Anger Management. Currently, Bloomberg News is using an article regarding the Anderson & Anderson Anger Management Coaching model in an ad entitled "Anger Management Goes to the Doctor-Blomberg".
This anger management curriculum is used in prisons, schools, and court-mandated programs in Cayman Island, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, Canada, and the United States Military and California Parole department Re-entry programs. The focus of this new training has been expanded to include Emotional Intelligence Coaching/Anger Management for self-control.
Provider mentoring will be offered free to assist participants in establishing a private anger management practice.
Anderson & Anderson is the largest provider of Emotional Intelligence Coaching for physician burnout, disruptive behavior and leadership in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Pre and Post Emotional Intelligence Assessments along with The Practice Of Control client workbook by George Anderson is used for each client. This makes the model evidenced based.
