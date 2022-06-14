VetStem CEO Presented Regenerative Medicine Innovations at an Aquatic Animal Medicine Conference

VetStem CEO, Dr. Bob Harman, recently presented innovations in regenerative medicine at the International Association for Aquatic Animal Medicine conference.

POWAY, CA, US, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VetStem founder and CEO, Dr. Bob Harman, recently presented stem cell data and innovations in regenerative medicine for aquatic animals at the International Association for Aquatic Animal Medicine (IAAAM) conference. According to the IAAAM website, “The IAAAM is an organization of individuals who are professionally interested in and devote a significant amount of time to the practice of aquatic animal medicine, teaching and research in aquatic animal medicine, or the husbandry and management of aquatic animals.”

VetStem is a leader in the field of regenerative medicine and has worked with several exotic animal organizations to provide stem cell therapy for multiple species including, but not limited to, dolphins, penguins, sea lions, and turtles. While stem cells are primarily used to treat orthopedic conditions in dogs and horses, aquatic animals have received VetStem Cell Therapy for various ailments such as corneal conditions and traumatic injuries.

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are regenerative cells with numerous mechanisms of action and can be applied in a wide variety of traumatic and developmental diseases. MSCs can differentiate into many tissue types, reduce pain and inflammation, induce repair and regeneration, and stimulate the formation of new blood vessels. MSCs also secrete anti-microbial molecules and have been used to treat several viral diseases including COVID-19.

Recently, the company shared news of providing stem cells to treat a virus in elephants. At a virtual symposium in late January, Dr. Harman presented stem cell data for the treatment of a lethal viral infection known as Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV). Though more research is necessary, the preliminary data suggests that stem cell therapy may be a viable treatment option for EEHV, a disease that currently has few effective treatment options.

Regarding VetStem’s work with exotic animals, Dr. Harman stated, “We take our job very seriously when it comes to the research and development of innovative regenerative medicine treatments for animals and diseases that have minimal treatment options. Maintaining the health and well-being of endangered exotic animals is particularly crucial and has become a community effort, bringing together veterinarians, scientists, and those in the animal health field across the globe. We are happy to contribute to the mission and will continue our own research to develop potentially life-saving stem cell treatments for these animals.”

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

