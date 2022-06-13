Singleton Legislation to Establish Matchmaker Program for Small Businesses Advances

Trenton – The Senate Economic Growth Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton that would establish the “Biannual Business Matchmaker Initiative” program for small businesses.

The bill, S-1447, would require the Business Action Center to host matchmaking events to connect eligible small businesses with representatives of federal, State, and local government agencies and their respective government contractors seeking to provide subcontracting services.

“Small businesses, including women and minority owned businesses, have not always had equal access to government contracts. That is why our Business Matchmaker program is necessary to provide additional support and networking opportunities for small businesses throughout the State,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “These businesses are crucial to the State’s economy, and the matchmaking events would ensure that they are well-informed of subcontracting opportunities, and also encourage government contractors to recognize the immense capabilities of our small businesses.”

Under the bill, the Business Action Center would be required to coordinate the scheduling and promotion of each matchmaking event in conjunction with the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey, the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey, the New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners, the New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce, the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, and the National Federation of Independent Business in New Jersey.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.