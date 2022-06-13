Submit Release
News Search

There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,238 in the last 365 days.

Singleton Legislation to Establish Matchmaker Program for Small Businesses Advances

Trenton – The Senate Economic Growth Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton that would establish the “Biannual Business Matchmaker Initiative” program for small businesses.

 

The bill, S-1447, would require the Business Action Center to host matchmaking events to connect eligible small businesses with representatives of federal, State, and local government agencies and their respective government contractors seeking to provide subcontracting services.

 

“Small businesses, including women and minority owned businesses, have not always had equal access to government contracts. That is why our Business Matchmaker program is necessary to provide additional support and networking opportunities for small businesses throughout the State,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “These businesses are crucial to the State’s economy, and the matchmaking events would ensure that they are well-informed of subcontracting opportunities, and also encourage government contractors to recognize the immense capabilities of our small businesses.”

 

Under the bill, the Business Action Center would be required to coordinate the scheduling and promotion of each matchmaking event in conjunction with the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey, the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey, the New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners, the New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce, the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, and the National Federation of Independent Business in New Jersey.

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.

You just read:

Singleton Legislation to Establish Matchmaker Program for Small Businesses Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.