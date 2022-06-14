Decorated Counterintelligence Veteran Designs Go-To-Green, a Patented System to Save Lives in Active Shooter Situations
Go-To-Green uses a patented technology which helps people safely evacuate emergency situations quickly.
Innovative System to Have Beta Demonstration in Texas Municipal Building
Go-To-Green is designed to ensure those involved in an active-shooter situation have the best chance of survival and that law enforcement personnel have the best possible data to make rapid decisions.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernie Williams has spent the bulk of his life working to keep people safer. A decorated Marine, Williams served 23 years in the military, the last 16 of those as a Counterintelligence Special Agent. Then, Williams further honed his skills consulting on personal and corporate security for some of the country’s leading businesses. It is that extensive knowledge of surveillance and countersurveillance technologies that led Williams to create Go-To-Green (GTG), a revolutionary emergency evacuation system designed for schools, businesses and buildings to quickly get people to safety in an active-shooter scenario or other emergency while also providing valuable directional information for law enforcement to ensure the most rapid resolution of a crisis.
— Ernie Williams
As compared to every other security system on the market today, Go-To-Green’s primary mission is to help evacuate people to safety first, then isolating an assailant so they can be neutralized by law enforcement. This protection of human lives was a key factor in Williams’ inspiration.
“As a father, my first concern in a crisis is the safe evacuation of my family,” explained Williams. “As a security professional, my concerns are the same, to safely protect the most human life possible. Go-To-Green is the only product in the world with the primary function of creating immediately accessible pathways to safety.”
Go-To-Green uses patented auditory sensors which can detect gunfire, whether indoors or outdoors, and creates safe routes to evacuation for people in danger and provides critical information to law enforcement as to the location and direction of movement for the shooter.
In a crisis, stress hormones flood our bodies causing a fight or flight response in most people. Adrenaline rushes into our system, resulting in a pounding heart, hyperventilation, impaired hearing, and other physiological responses. Our eyesight often becomes reduced to tunnel vision as we focus on the threat and decide to run hide or fight. Go-To-Green is designed based on these responses and uses lights and loud verbal commands to direct people to safety.
During an active shooter attack, Go-To-Green’s patented technology assists by immediately identifying the shooter’s location, then visually directing people to safety and warning of dangerous routes to avoid. Williams and his team recognized that the visual indicators had to be universally recognizable to help those struggling with panic.
“Our whole lives, we’ve been told that green means go and red means stop,” explained Williams. “To indicate “safe” (go) and “dangerous” (no-go) routes, we selected the universally accepted and easily recognizable colors used in traffic signals. We provide a blinking green light to break through tunnel vision and assist colorblind people.”
Go-To-Green provides not only world-class technology but monitoring by trained law enforcement professionals. The system’s elegant technology benefits both building or event space occupants and first responders.
For occupants, when a shot is fired, acoustic sensors detect the sound and all GTG lighting modules in the environment activate and change color. Flashing blue and red shows the nearest location of the shooter. Blinking green shows the path to safety. Solid red indicates the shooter is nearby. Occupants should follow the blinking green lights to find the nearest exit to safety. Supplemental video cameras activate and point toward the direction of the gunshots. As the attacker moves and fires more shots, the lighting system pattern changes and may update a new path to safety.
For first responders, GTG has added utility. In addition to the dynamic patented lighting system, the building’s floorplan will display the last known sensor activated by shots fired. This digital floorplan can be used to indicate direction of travel by the attacker. While video cameras activate and point toward the direction of the gunshot, operations personnel can manually manipulate the cameras to visually follow the threat.
“Go-To-Green is designed to ensure that those involved in an active-shooter situation have the best chance of survival and that law enforcement personnel have the best possible data to make rapid decisions,” said Williams. “While we cannot prevent active shooter situations, we can greatly limit the loss of lives and hopefully take power back from shooters seeking to do harm.”
Go-To-Green’s emergency evacuation system will also direct people to safety during fires, tornado warnings or other catastrophic events. The system is designed to integrate seamlessly with many existing platforms including Honeywell Nautilus Tridium and others.
For information on acquiring a Go-To-Green system for your school or business, visit www.Go2Green.org. For interview information with creator Ernie Williams or to see the product in action, contact Sunwest Communications at HEC@sunwestpr.com or 972-489-4361.
