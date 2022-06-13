Minister’s statement on graduation week

CANADA, June 13 - Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care, has released the following statement in celebration of graduation week:

“As students and staff throughout the province approach the end of the school year and prepare for summer, we are celebrating graduation week in B.C., a time for graduates to reflect on their accomplishments, share memories with friends and family, and look forward to the next exciting chapter of their lives.

“The graduating class of 2022 has had a truly unique experience. They were in Grade 10 when the pandemic started and handled the challenges of the global pandemic with courage, grace and resilience.

“With maturity beyond their years, they took it in stride. From the initial shift to learning at home, to being among the first students in the world to return to school, they showed great community spirit and compassion for their peers in their response to the pandemic.

“We live in a province full of opportunity, and those in the graduating class of 2022 have become educated citizens who are thoughtful, creative and capable. They are prepared for their next steps in life, and the future is theirs for the taking.

“As they look forward to what’s to come, this is a time to celebrate.

“On behalf of the Government of B.C., congratulations to the entire Class of 2022. We wish you happiness, joy and success in all your future endeavours.”