Lamar, Houston Street Closures

TxDOT announced that Lamar Street and Houston Street under US 75 in Sherman will be closed beginning at 7:30 p.m. on June 16, 2022, weather permitting. Detour signs will be placed to guide travelers through these intersections.

Eastbound Lamar Street traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Center Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to eastbound Lamar Street, officials said.

Westbound Houston Street traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on North Travis Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to westbound Houston Street.

To help motorists plan their travel, video animations of the Lamar Street and Houston Street closures / detours will be posted for viewing on YouTube.

Officials advised motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this closure and traffic switch are in effect. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

Those who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.