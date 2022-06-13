Tips To Ensure Pets Are Safe Inside An RV This Summer

No one likes being cooped up in a hot, stuffy room- and that goes for pets, too.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For most of us, our pets are members of the family. So, when RVers hit the open road this summer, pet security and pet safety need to be a top priority for RVersUnfortunately, RVs and campers can get incredibly hot, even in the shade.And, if one leaves a pet alone in one's RV for too long, they could suffer from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. To keep a pet safe this summer, take a few simple precautions. When one leaves one's RV, ensure that air conditioner units are in working order and adequately serviced. Always make sure that one's pet has access to fresh water.How To Keep An Eye On The Temperature Inside Your RVStuart Crawford is a full-time RVer and MSP marketing professional. He recommends Waggle to RVers to help them keep their RV at a safe temperature when they go out for the day. Waggle is a solar-powered device that goes inside one's RV and monitors the temperature.If the temperature gets too hot, Waggle will send a subscriber an alert via SMS/Text message. This alert allows RV owners to take action to cool down their RV. Crawford says he has used Waggle on many occasions, which has always worked well for him.Crawford states, "Waggle is highly recommended for anyone who wants to enjoy their RVing experience without having to worry about the temperature inside their RV."RV pet owners know that one of the most important things is ensuring all pets are comfortable and safe. Waggle is one tool that RVers need to have to ensure pets are monitored and protected from rising temperatures inside an RV if air conditioners fail or campground/park power systems fail.Bradley Twait, with The Motorcoach Store in Bradenton, FL, agrees that Waggle is an excellent solution in addition to cameras to ensure one's dogs, cats, or any other pet are comfortable, monitored, and protected from soaring summer temperatures across the country during the summer months.Robert Giannini, an avid RVers and owner of Fort Lauderdale IT services company, GiaSpace, shares that Waggle operates over the cell networks. As long as subscribers have a solid cell connection, Waggle will send alerts to any phone that can receive SMS or text messages. Waggle can send email alerts in addition to text messages. Since Waggle uses SMS, it can continue to work even with minimal cell reception.Here are three steps to keep pets safe even on the hottest of summer days:Make sure air conditioners are in perfect working order and adequately servicedEnsure the auto generator start is programmed to run if the power goes out in the RV parkSetup cameras inside an RV to ensure pets are safe and comfortableGet a Waggle or similar device to send alerts when temperatures climbEnsure someone at the park office or a friend has a key to take care of pets in an emergencyMake sure an emergency number is listed on the door of an RVBy taking these simple steps, furry friends will be safe, cool, and monitored all summer long.Check out this video from 3 Dogs and an RV on how the Waggle works - https://youtu.be/t-axS4HVkv0 Learn more about Waggle at https://www.mywaggle.com

3 Dogs and an RV recommends Waggle