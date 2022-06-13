Governor and first lady to host sixth annual Recovery Reinvented on Nov. 10 in Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum are inviting the public to join them for Recovery Reinvented, an event dedicated to eliminating the shame and stigma of the disease of addiction, on Nov. 10, 2022, at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. The event will be free and open to the public.

This will be the first time the event is held in Grand Forks, having previously been hosted in Bismarck three times, once in Fargo and virtually in 2020. The daylong event will feature state and national addiction and recovery experts who will focus on reinventing recovery through the sharing of stories, creating recovery-friendly cultures in the workplace and community, and eliminating the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction.

“We continue to build on the message that storytelling is one of the most powerful tools we have to end the stigma surrounding addiction,” First Lady Burgum said. “Bringing this experience to the community of Grand Forks will allow us to lift up more faces and voices of recovery and inspire people to know that recovery from addiction is possible.”

Opportunities to volunteer at the event will be available. The public is also asked to submit nominations for the Recovery Champion awards, which honor local individuals and groups making an impact in the field of addiction and recovery. Addiction- and recovery-related nonprofit organizations and service providers are encouraged to join the Recovery Resources Expo, which will connect people to extensive addiction, recovery and mental health organizations and resources from across the state. Anyone who is interested in these opportunities to get involved can visit recoveryreinvented.com to learn more and sign up.

Registration for Recovery Reinvented will open at a later date, and event information is available at recoveryreinvented.com with additional updates being shared by the Governor, First Lady, and Recovery Reinvented’s social media on Facebook at @GovernorDougBurgum, @FirstLadyND and @RecoveryND and Twitter at @DougBurgum, @FirstLadyND, and @Recovery_ND.