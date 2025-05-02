Armstrong proclaims May 3-4 as Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, directs flags at half-staff Sunday

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff Sunday, May 4, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor of Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in North Dakota and the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday.

Armstrong issued the directive in accordance with North Dakota Century Code and a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump.

“Volunteer and career firefighters place themselves in harm’s way to protect the lives and property of North Dakotans,” Armstrong, a former volunteer firefighter, stated in a proclamation declaring May 3-4 as Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in North Dakota.