Latest News: Library of Congress Holds Online Workshops to Foster Understanding of Islam

The Library of Congress African and Middle Eastern Division will host four workshops focusing on “Islam in Africa and the Middle East” beginning Friday, June 17, and continuing through November to foster a better understanding of Islamic culture. The online workshops are part of the Exploring Challenging Conversations planning project funded by a grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc. to enhance public awareness of cross-regional and intercultural religious understanding in Africa, the Middle East and their global diasporas.

