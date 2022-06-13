Submit Release
News Search

There were 621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,184 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: Library of Congress Holds Online Workshops to Foster Understanding of Islam

The Library of Congress African and Middle Eastern Division will host four workshops focusing on “Islam in Africa and the Middle East” beginning Friday, June 17, and continuing through November to foster a better understanding of Islamic culture. The online workshops are part of the Exploring Challenging Conversations planning project funded by a grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc. to enhance public awareness of cross-regional and intercultural religious understanding in Africa, the Middle East and their global diasporas.

Click here for more information.

 

You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

You just read:

Latest News: Library of Congress Holds Online Workshops to Foster Understanding of Islam

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.