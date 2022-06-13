Keener Farm Launches Ohio Charity to Fight Hunger

KFCO Founder Matthew Keener and Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge announce the new organization.

Keener Farm Charitable Organization Will Support Local Farmers by Donating Meat to Ohio Food Banks and Pantries

Making high-quality, locally-raised meat available to the populations that need it across Ohio is the goal of our organization.” — Matthew Keener

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keener Farm recently launched a new charity initiative to fight hunger in the community while supporting local farm economies across the State of Ohio. This new organization will purchase cattle from local farmers, process them into ground beef and then donate the meat directly to food banks, pantries, soup kitchens, and faith-based organizations across Ohio.

The Keener Farm Charitable Organization was unveiled on June 6 (National Hunger Awareness Day) via press conference held at The Foodbank, Inc. in Dayton. Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge, local food equity champion, was in attendance to speak about the charity work.

This is a welcomed operation during the current period of economic instability with supply shortages and increasing prices for meat and grain. The Ohio Association of Foodbanks has reported an increase in demand with a decline in donated product from retailers. Staples such as meat are often the first items to fall short.

“Most experts agree, one of the most effective ways to fight hunger is through access,” said Matthew Keener, founder of KFCO. “Making high-quality, locally-raised meat available to the populations that need it across Ohio is the goal of our organization.”

The Foodbank, Inc. in Dayton will be a grateful recipient of these donations, which will in turn benefit 98 partner agencies across Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties. Having the product delivered directly from farm to The Foodbank’s locations will not only ensure freshness, but also grant a longer time frame for distribution into the community.

The for-profit, parent-company Keener Farm has historically supported sustainable, local food systems. As a Community-Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm it has worked to better connect producers and consumers ultimately to strengthen our local food system. The Keener Farm Charitable Organization will now take it a step further by addressing increasing food insecurity in the community.

In Ohio, 1,547,110 people are facing hunger - and of them 448,600 are children.

The Keener Farm Charitable Organization mission is simple: fighting hunger and supporting American farmers. An introductory video can be viewed on the website at https://keenerfarmcharity.org/