Submit Release
News Search

There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,193 in the last 365 days.

Keener Farm Launches Ohio Charity to Fight Hunger

KFCO Founder Matthew Keener and Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge announce the new organization.

Keener Farm Charitable Organization Will Support Local Farmers by Donating Meat to Ohio Food Banks and Pantries

Making high-quality, locally-raised meat available to the populations that need it across Ohio is the goal of our organization.”
— Matthew Keener

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keener Farm recently launched a new charity initiative to fight hunger in the community while supporting local farm economies across the State of Ohio. This new organization will purchase cattle from local farmers, process them into ground beef and then donate the meat directly to food banks, pantries, soup kitchens, and faith-based organizations across Ohio.

The Keener Farm Charitable Organization was unveiled on June 6 (National Hunger Awareness Day) via press conference held at The Foodbank, Inc. in Dayton. Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge, local food equity champion, was in attendance to speak about the charity work.

This is a welcomed operation during the current period of economic instability with supply shortages and increasing prices for meat and grain. The Ohio Association of Foodbanks has reported an increase in demand with a decline in donated product from retailers. Staples such as meat are often the first items to fall short.

“Most experts agree, one of the most effective ways to fight hunger is through access,” said Matthew Keener, founder of KFCO. “Making high-quality, locally-raised meat available to the populations that need it across Ohio is the goal of our organization.”

The Foodbank, Inc. in Dayton will be a grateful recipient of these donations, which will in turn benefit 98 partner agencies across Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties. Having the product delivered directly from farm to The Foodbank’s locations will not only ensure freshness, but also grant a longer time frame for distribution into the community.

The for-profit, parent-company Keener Farm has historically supported sustainable, local food systems. As a Community-Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm it has worked to better connect producers and consumers ultimately to strengthen our local food system. The Keener Farm Charitable Organization will now take it a step further by addressing increasing food insecurity in the community.

In Ohio, 1,547,110 people are facing hunger - and of them 448,600 are children.

###

The Keener Farm Charitable Organization mission is simple: fighting hunger and supporting American farmers. An introductory video can be viewed on the website at https://keenerfarmcharity.org/

Natasha Baker
Flyer PR
+1 937-545-1821
nbaker1@udayton.edu

You just read:

Keener Farm Launches Ohio Charity to Fight Hunger

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.