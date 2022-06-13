Carsifi Connects All Cars With Wireless Android Auto Adapter Now Available
With Disruptive Industry-first technology, Carsifi revolutionizes your vehicle's travel experience through a reliable connection.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Question: How to avoid connective car trouble? Answer: Carsifi.
The world of wireless Android Auto adapters has evolved substantially, and thanks to tech pioneer Carsifi, the transition from wired to wireless now just takes a matter of seconds.
Wireless Android Auto is incredibly convenient but relatively rare to find a fully integrated feature built into vehicles. Now, a simple wireless Android Auto adapter makes it incredibly easy to add formidable functionality — and its revving engines around the world.
With its quick switch button, car enthusiasts hailed Carsifi (limited-time discount of $89) as the premiere dongle to ditch world-weary wires and immediately create a seamless connection.
Carsifi works with all cars equipped with multimedia head units that support wired Android Auto; it automatically integrates immersive smartphone experiences to connect content on a car's big screen. Infotainment, data transmission, and vital apps do not require vehicles to have Wi-Fi because Carsifi smartly works as a stand-alone Wi-Fi hotspot.
Carsifi connects to the Android Auto head unit via USB and links with an Android device via Bluetooth. A plug-and-play adapter integrates wireless access with voice control so users can send messages, get directions, and control media all while focusing on driving.
Installing Carsifi is effortless. Navigate to a phone's Bluetooth menu and pair Carsifi, or use the brand's official companion Android app that gives the adapter additional functionality (which is not available even for wired Android Auto), and it'll be connected in seconds.
Android Auto is available on more than 100 million cars today - many of which require connecting a mobile device to the vehicle infotainment system using a USB cable. Enter Carsifi - an ideal solution for drivers who want to experience a seamless wireless connection but do not have the factory-supplied technology.
Carsifi
The Carsifi project was announced in June 2021, followed by a crowdfunding campaign in August 2021 that raised $475k. Through the campaign's success, and a new Indiegogo fundraiser goal for which adapters were delivered to all Kickstarter backers in January-February and Indiegogo backers in May-March, received a total combined revenue of $1,147,665 USD by 12,389 customers. With a team mainly from Ukraine, Carsifi is incorporated in the USA and has continued to provide adapters even though China's chip shortage (which has affected all industry), Carsifi's stock is currently available for purchase via https://carsifi.com
