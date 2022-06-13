June 2022 Monthly Bulletin

In accordance with the Executive Order, the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) seeks input from stakeholders and the public in developing guidance and, as appropriate, regulatory clarity and supervision of covered persons and service providers involved in the offering and provision of crypto asset-related financial products and services in California. The DFPI will proceed with rulemaking under the authority of the California Consumer Financial Protection Law (CCFPL).

The DFPI has formulated topics and questions to assist interested parties in providing input. However, stakeholders are not limited to providing comments in the areas identified by the DFPI and may comment on any potential area for rulemaking relating to crypto asset-related financial products and services. The formal Invitation for Comments is posted at the DFPI website.

The DFPI seeks comments on regulatory priorities, CCFPL regulation and supervision, and market-monitoring functions. For any recommendation relating to rulemaking, the DFPI invites stakeholders and the public to provide a description of the economic impact (if known) of the recommendation for California businesses and consumers.

DFPI Commissioner Clothilde Hewlett invites interested parties to submit comments by the deadline of August 5, 2022. Comments may be submitted electronically to regulations@dfpi.ca.gov (please include “Invitation for Comments – Crypto Asset-Related Financial Products and Services ” in the subject line).

Comments may also be mailed to:

Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, Legal Division

Attn: Sandra Navarro, Regulations Coordinator

2101 Arena Boulevard

Sacramento, CA 95834