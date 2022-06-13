Submit Release
News Search

There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,172 in the last 365 days.

Nebraska Good Life Summer Contest Starts June 20th

Three lucky Nebraskans will have the chance to win fabulous prizes this summer by sharing their fun-in-the-sun as part of the Nebraska Good Life Summer Contest.

By posting a fun and creative Instagram reel of you and your friends doing your favorite outdoor activity in Nebraska during the summer months, you could win a 50” Samsung Smart TV, an Amazon Echo, or a Fire Tv Stick.

Here’s How to Enter:

  1. Create and post a creative and visually engaging Instagram reel of you (or you and your friends) doing your favorite outdoor activity in Nebraska during the summer months.
  2. Tag @nebraskagoodlife in your reel and caption.
  3. Use the hashtag #NEGoodLifeSummerContest in your caption.

Here are the Rules:

  1. Nebraska residents only! (All content uploaded must take place in the state of Nebraska).
  2. All content submitted must be your original work.
  3. Entrants must be followers of @nebraskagoodlife on Instagram.
  4. Please set your Instagram profiles to public so we can view your awesome videos!
  5. Must be 13 years or older to enter and win.
  6. A committee will determine the top three creators who will be awarded prizes.

The contest starts on June 20th and ends on July 20th. Winners will be notified on July 27th via Instagram DM.

The Nebraska Good Life Summer Contest is sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and hosted by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. No purchase necessary. By entering, participants release Instagram of responsibility. This contest is not sponsored or endorsed by Instagram, Amazon or Apple. 

To view the official rules and regulations, or for more information about the contest, visit thegoodlifeiscalling.com/connect.

You just read:

Nebraska Good Life Summer Contest Starts June 20th

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.