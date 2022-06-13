Associated General Contractors of Georgia Announces New Board of Directors
Lyndy Jones named president of AGC Georgia Board of Directors
I am really looking forward to working hand-in-hand with this talented board to help navigate some of the current issues facing the construction industry.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the leading statewide association for the construction industry, recently elected Lyndy Jones as its chapter president. Jones is the founder and president of JCI Contractors, a firm based in his hometown of Moultrie.
— AGC Georgia President Lyndy Jones
“Our board of directors is a direct reflection of the diverse construction markets around Georgia, and we are proud to announce the leaders who will lead AGC Georgia over the next year,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “I’m incredibly honored to work with these innovative industry leaders.”
Joining Lyndy Jones as an officer of the board include Brian Newsome of Albion as vice president, Joe Tuggle of Tuggle Construction as secretary and Mike Macon of Balfour Beatty Construction as treasurer.
“I am really looking forward to working hand-in-hand with this talented board to help navigate some of the current issues facing the construction industry,” Jones said. “Together, I believe we can continue to inspire and engage new young talent to consider our industry through our ever-growing workforce development programs, as well as grow our voice through advocacy efforts which will help our state’s legislative leaders and policy makers understand the construction industry’s needs.”
Directors serving on the AGC Georgia 2022-2023 Board include:
Trey Anderson, Anderson Construction Co. of Ft. Gaines
Dan Baker, Duffey Southeast Inc.
Scott Clark, RW Allen Construction, LLC
Wes Cobb, Jerry L. Johnson & Associates Inc.
Thomas Crymes, Tomco Construction Inc.
Dave Cyr, Parrish Construction Group Inc.
Ryce Elliott, Benning Construction Company
Charlie Garbutt, Garbutt Construction Company
Randy Hall, Batson-Cook Company
Tom Hall, Dublin Construction Company Inc.
Michael Heisey, RA-LIN
Jennifer Horton, Collins and Arnold Construction Co. LLC
Darrin Kines, Duffey Southeast Inc.
Jane Marie Kinsey, McKnight Construction Co. Inc.
Scott Lawrence, McCarthy Building Companies Inc.
Beth Lowry, Holder Construction Company
John Martin, RW Allen Construction, LLC
Dave Moody, C. D. Moody Construction Company
Sean Moxley, Garbutt Construction Company
Yasmine Murray, H.J. Russell Company
Gretchen Orrin, Athena Construction Group Inc.
Phil Parham, Baker Donelson
Kevin Price, Kevin Price General Contractors Inc.
Keith Redding, R. K. Redding Construction Inc.
Brian Steed, Gilbane Building Co.
Jeff Stiner, Kajima Building & Design Group Inc.
Douglas Tabeling, Carroll Daniel Construction Co.
Eddie West, A. West Enterprise
Matt West, West Construction Company
Kyle Wood, JE Dunn Construction
Robert Yarbrough, Surety South LLC
For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org.
# # #
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include nearly 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 26,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
Philip Hudson
Rhythm Communications
phudson@rhythmcommunications.com