1 Ranked Podcast "The Witching Hour with Patti Negri” Premiering On Paraflixx

#1 Ranked Podcast The Witching Hour with Patti Negri on Paraflixx

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Psychic Medium and globally recognized "Good Witch" Patti Negri, best known for her recurring roles on the Travel Channel's #1 hit series "Ghost Adventures" and Youtube’s “TFIL Overnight” among others, is premiering her long running podcast “The Witching Hour with Patti Negri” on streaming network Paraflixx.

Patti is an entrepreneur who has leveraged her knowledge and experience in the paranormal to create a host of content and business ventures that are unparalleled in the magickal world. Her #1 ranked podcast on GoodPods, "The Witching Hour with Patti Negri," is about to merge two of those endeavors beginning June 14, coinciding with the full moon "The Witching Hour" will air on her own network Paraflixx.

Paraflixx, often referred to as the Netflix of the Paranormal, will showcase one of its founding partners with the launch of "The Witching Hour" on her network for subscribers and fans alike to enjoy. Paraflixx is the streaming network specializing in all things supernatural, paranormal, and magickal. It has the highest adoption rate on the market due to its unique programming content and availability.

Patti's business acumen doesn't end with Paraflixx. She is also an owner and partner in University Magickus, an online school guiding people on their exploration of esoteric spirituality. In addition, Patti takes an active role in the University by leading several classes of her own, giving fans worldwide the opportunity to learn directly from the expert they've seen on tv.

Fans and supporters who enjoy "The Witching Hour" podcast and Patti Negri's online classes can further expand their world with Patti by picking up a copy of the International best-seller Old World Magick for the Modern World. Or watch one of her many guest appearances on TV shows like "A Little Late with Lily Singh," "America's Got Talent," "Wipeout," "The Trevor Moore Show," and "Portals to Hell with Jack Osborne and Katrina Weidman." Patti often appears on social media with Patti Stanger, the Millionaire Matchmaker. A sought-after public speaker, Patti can be found on the Paracon circuit hosting seances, leading panels, and meeting with her devoted fans.

Listen to the Witching Hour on all podcast platforms and Paraflixx.

