CEO ROUNDTABLE ON CANCER NAMES WILLIAM LOUV CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

William C. Louv, PhD, has been selected CEO of the non-profit CEO Roundtable on Cancer. David M. Reese, MD, Executive Vice President of R&D at Amgen, has been elected as a Director for the CEO Roundtable on Cancer. Major General Elder Granger has been elected to the Board of Directors for the CEO Roundtable on Cancer.

Health is a critical asset for every employer, community, and individual. I am excited to lead the CEO Roundtable on Cancer to advance health by research and expanding access to well-being programs.” — William Louv, CEO Roundtable on Cancer

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cary, NC -- The CEO Roundtable on Cancer (CEORT) Board of Directors today announced that William C. Louv, PhD, will lead the organization as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately, and it has elected two new Directors: David M. Reese, MD, Executive Vice President of R&D at Amgen, and Major General Elder Granger, MD, President and CEO of THE 5Ps, LLC.

Reese also will serve on the Board for Project Data Sphere®, an initiative created by the CEO Roundtable to bring together experts from industry, academia, and government to expedite drug discovery via an open-access data-sharing platform and data-driven research programs.

Granger also serves as an Ambassador for the Roundtable’s Going for Gold initiative, which is focused on improving health equity, education, navigation, and access to care in partnership with academic institutions. Prior to his retirement from the US Army in 2009, Granger was the principal advisor on health plan policy and performance at the Department of Defense.

Louv had been serving as interim CEO since January, and he has been President of Project Data Sphere® since the CEO Roundtable formed the research organization in March 2018. Louv also has held key leadership positions in the pharmaceutical industry for nearly 30 years.

“Bill has spent his entire career seeking to advance medical research, so he brings the depth and breadth of experience, knowledge and commitment we need to lead the CEO Roundtable on Cancer, especially in this era of big data and powerful analytics,” said Robert A. Ingram, founding Chairman of the Roundtable and former Chairman and CEO of GlaxoWellcome.

Louv joined the pharmaceutical industry in 1986 as head of biostatistics at Merrell Dow and advanced to Vice President of biostatistics, epidemiology, and clinical data management at GlaxoWellcome in 1998. He made a significant career change in 1999, when he became Vice President of IT for GlaxoSmithKline's R&D organization. He was named Chief Information Officer for GSK in 2007. In 2011, Louv was promoted to Senior Vice President of Core Business Services, which included IT, procurement, accounting, and real estate. He was a member of GSK's Corporate Executive Management team from 2007 until his retirement in May 2016.

In his early career, Louv was a member of the technical staff at Bell Laboratories where he developed forecasting algorithms for signaling networks. Subsequently he was Associate Professor of Biostatistics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. While at these research organizations, he published more than 25 academic papers.

Reese is Executive Vice President, Research and Development, at Amgen. In this role, he oversees Discovery Research, Global Development, Global Regulatory Affairs and Safety, as well as Global Medical.

Reese joined Amgen in 2005 and has served in various leadership roles within the Research and Development organization. This includes most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Translational Sciences and Oncology, where he oversaw the translation of Amgen’s medicines from the lab into the clinic and the overall oncology strategy.

Prior to joining Amgen, Reese was Director of Clinical Research for the Breast Cancer International Research Group (BCIRG) and a co-founder, President and Chief Medical Officer of Translational Oncology Research International (TORI), a not-for-profit academic clinical research organization. Reese is a graduate of Harvard College and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He completed training in Internal Medicine and Hematology/Oncology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Medicine, and subsequently served on the faculty at UCLA and the University of California, San Francisco.

Reese fills one of the Board openings created when Amgen Chief Executive Officer Robert A. Bradway stepped down. Bradway also served as Chairman of the CEO Roundtable Board from 2015 until 2021.

Granger is President and CEO of THE 5Ps, LLC, a health care, education, and leadership consulting organization in Colorado. Before retiring, he oversaw the acquisition, operation, and integration of TRICARE/DOD’s managed care program within the Military Health System, leading a staff of 1,800 in planning, budgeting, and executing a $22.5 billion Defense Health Program.

Prior to joining TRICARE Management Activity, Granger led the largest U.S. and multi-national battlefield health system in recent history while serving as Commander, Task Force 44th Medical Command and Command Surgeon for the Multinational Corps Iraq. He has led at every level of the Army Medical Department, with previous assignments across the United States, Europe, and Iraq.

Granger has received numerous awards, decorations, and honors, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with three oak leaf clusters, the Bronze Star Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters. He is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the Board of Hematology and Oncology, certified Physician Executive by the Certifying Commission in Medical Management, certified by the American College of Healthcare Executives, and Certified in Medical Quality by the American Board of Medical Quality. CERT-certificate in Cybersecurity Oversight from Carnegie Mellon University, certified in Healthcare Compliance by HCCA and is a certified Compliance Officer by AAPC.

About the CEO Roundtable on Cancer

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer was founded in 2001, when former President George H.W. Bush challenged a group of executives to "do something bold and venturesome about cancer within your own corporate families." The CEOs responded by creating and encouraging the widespread adoption of the CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ which calls for organizations to evaluate their health benefits and workplace culture and take extensive, concrete actions in five key areas of health and wellness to address cancer in the workplace. In 2018, the CEO Roundtable established Project Data Sphere® to accelerate cancer research through its online data platform and data-focused research programs.