Real-Time Human Diagnostics (RtHD) Will Transform the Healthcare Industry
Xcellent Life Bringing Transformational Innovation to HealthcareLEXINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological developments are reshaping health care and are assisting medical science in increasing life expectancy around the world. The growing population, lifestyle choices, and other economic factors are driving the need for healthcare systems to become more proactive in addressing the health care needs of individuals. This demonstrates the critical need for advanced technology that can alleviate the strain on current systems, allowing them to meet the needs of their patients quickly and effectively. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform the healthcare industry – similar to how this technology has transformed many other business sectors - by assisting healthcare professionals to address the above challenges.
AI-related investments are dominating the capital spending budgets of many business sectors today, and many governments are encouraging the use of AI in the healthcare sector as well, which has prompted leading pharmaceutical companies to launch multi-million-dollar investment plans to integrate AI into their ecosystems. AI in healthcare can offer several advantages to all stakeholders, including health-tracking, access to real-time data, early diagnosis of serious diseases, improved healthcare operations, and optimized healthcare R&D, among others. The adoption of AI solutions in healthcare systems is accelerating, leading to improved outcomes. This, combined with the ease of access to information for health-conscious consumers, is propelling AI investments in the healthcare sector.
Every industry is now attempting to gain access to real-time data in order to improve the customer experience, increase revenue, and help solve problems more quickly. The use of extensive medical devices and the advent of cloud computing technology have opened new possibilities for medical diagnostics, treatments, and remote patient monitoring. The pandemic has also increased the need for real-time data processing since patients with chronic illnesses were forced to delay care due to fears of becoming infected with Covid-19 in the early stages of the pandemic, and this deprivation of medical attention led to an increased number of casualties which could have been avoided with robust technological systems in place to identify high-risk patients. Health care professionals lacked the necessary remote patient monitoring tools to help patients avoid worsening conditions and provide care to those who were unable to visit a hospital. With the growing population and increasingly complex nature of diseases, there is a growing demand for quick and effective care, and Real-time Health Diagnostics (RtHD) can fill this gap by giving practitioners much-needed access to timely and accurate health data.
Incorporating real-time diagnostics testing into the personal devices and software that people use on a daily basis can enhance patient care and save lives through the early detection of diseases. This can also increase care delivery productivity and efficiency by allowing healthcare professionals to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time responding to patient needs. Real-time access to health data is not a new concept; they are found on Apple Watches, Fitbit devices, and other basic health-monitoring wearables that people use every day at the gym, the park, or at work. Given the advantages of having real-time data, many innovative tech startups are attempting to transform complex diagnostic systems into simple consumable systems. This breakthrough will assist people in better managing their health, as well as healthcare professionals by keeping track of patient status, potentially reducing the
time it takes to diagnose important health developments. Diagnostic-driven decision-making adds value to healthcare systems in general by maximizing resource use as well.
Xcellent Life Inc. is a cutting-edge technology company founded in 2015 with the goal of revolutionizing healthcare and wellness using real-time data from a variety of sources. Genomics, Lifestyle, Biometric Vitals, Blood Metrics, Diet, and Medications are among the data sources used by the company, which are combined with Medical Conditions, Personal Profile, Environmental, and Location data to derive meaningful information. Xcellent Life Cloud Platform enables real-time human diagnostic services by connecting biometric sensors, mobile applications, and software systems to analyze and forecast individual health effects. It also collects data that is manually entered by the end-user or that is uploaded in batches from doctors, EMR systems, or any other available data source. The software is integrated into Apple Health Kit, Samsung, Garmin, and Fitbit. Xcellent Life's platform, which is simple to integrate with other data sources, offers a suite of solutions for population and employee health management, underwriting optimization, health risk analysis, patient engagement, and military applications.
Investment in diagnostic information is becoming a key development in health care as the industry seeks ways to address patients' health needs for a variety of acute and chronic diseases, with governments trying to provide equal access to high-quality care. Timely diagnostic information can aid patients by allowing them to choose the best treatment, make more informed lifestyle decisions, avoid or shorten hospital visits, and reduce unnecessary over-the-counter drug consumption. Cloud-based solutions have made significant progress in developing big-data infrastructure in healthcare, indicating a shift toward user ownership of personal healthcare data and better insights through real-time updates.
In a world where fast, personalized information is in high demand, real-time diagnostic testing has nearly unlimited potential. It can provide cost-effective treatments due to its ability to collect data from various sources and analyze using AI. In some cases, this technology can help patients avoid high-cost hospital settings because data is stored and shared in real-time with healthcare providers, avoiding the need for additional or more invasive tests and thus improving the patient experience. Diagnostic data is also useful to healthcare practitioners since it provides information that can be used to direct appropriate treatment decisions. Informed decisions will lead to increased efficiency and the early discovery of acute diseases, allowing for a quick assessment of the patient's risk and the commencement of life-saving therapies and medications. This indicates that faster access to a comprehensive set of health data improves care outcomes, patient experience, and productivity. Because of these benefits, diagnostic tests are shifting from the typical clinical environment to every household via handheld devices, monitoring tools, apps, and software, changing the way consumers make health decisions.
Xcellent Life is at the forefront of enabling this transition by leveraging cloud-based technology to transform healthcare. Xcellent's digital health platform can give more personalized health insights and identify potential issues more precisely and promptly than many of its rival products in the market today. As investments in this sector grow while policymakers intervene to improve the efficiency of the overall healthcare systems in their
respective jurisdictions, startups like Xcellent Life seem well-positioned to become big winners in this revolutionary phase of the healthcare industry.
Victor L. Brown
Xcellent Life
+1 6149355161
email us here