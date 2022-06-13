Fontana: Governor Signs Bill Dealing with Sale of SCI Pittsburgh Property

HARRISBURG, June 13, 2022 – Governor Tom Wolf has signed legislation that would set up a competitive process to accept proposals for the sale of the 20.2 acre former SCI Pittsburgh property, Senator Wayne Fontana announced today.

The property along the Ohio River has been sitting vacant since the prison facility closed five years ago in 2017. Senator Fontana worked with the state Department of General Services (DGS) and local neighborhood groups on a compromise agreement to move forward in the best interests of the area community and Commonwealth taxpayers.

“I am thrilled this legislation finally made it across the finish line. This property has been sitting vacant for far too long at the cost to taxpayers,” Fontana said. “There have been a number of interested businesses and developers who have expressed interest in the property over the years and now they can finally present their proposals to the state and the local community. I am hopeful this will create jobs and create future tax revenue for the City of Pittsburgh.”

Under the legislation, now Act 24 of 2022, the Department of General Services (DGS) will now be responsible for facilitating a competitive solicitation for proposals process that will determine what offers the best value and return on investment. In making the determination, the department could consider, in addition to price, the proposed use of the property, job creation, return to the property tax rolls and other criteria specified in the solicitation documents. A competitive solicitation committee would be established to review proposals and recommend a buyer. The competitive solicitation committee would be comprised of the Secretary of DGS or a designee, the member of the Senate in whose district the majority of the property is located or a designee, the member of the House of Representatives in whose district the majority of the property is located or a designee and an official representative of the municipality in which the property is located.

Proceeds from the sale will be deposited into the state’s General Fund.

