India Hemp Organics Launches An All New Medical Cannabis Range

India Hemp Organics is a Bangalore-based healthcare and wellness brand with medical cannabis and hemp nutrition at its core.

INDIA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2020, India Hemp Organics is led by Loveena Sirohi and Rohit Kamath. For them as individuals, the goal is to assist other people in achieving harmony between their minds and bodies. In the course of their search for natural solutions to daily struggles, they discovered the medical value of Cannabis Sativa. This plant is a veritable wonder crop with the potential to improve not just the mind but also nurture the body and the soul.

The company offers a range of products that include oral remedies, topical solutions, and easy-to-use nutrition alternatives. India Hemp Organics provides one-of-a-kind health solutions that are perfectly positioned at the intersection of time-tested Ayurveda knowledge and cutting-edge scientific research.

The team at India Hemp Organics is always striving to learn more about what’s essential to their customers. They’ve been at work testing the composition of their formulations to suit customers' needs better and have made significant tweaks to their formulations. With the help of a team of experts, they’ve taken ancient knowledge of Cannabis Sativa, traditionally known as the Vijaya plant, and developed full-spectrum medicinal cannabis oils that treat a wide range of psychological and physiological concerns. Every bottle now lasts longer, works faster, and is much more effective.

India Hemp Organics has developed cannabis-based products that promote holistic health and help individuals lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

