Primeco Claims Group partners with Belus Benefits to launch comprehensive benefits package for field adjusters
EINPresswire.com/ -- Primeco Claims Group is proud to announce the unveiling of a comprehensive benefits package to retain and attract experienced claims representatives.
The program will provide health care and supplemental benefits that provide peace of mind and protection for life’s uncertainties to their 4,000 plus independent claims associates.
“This benefits package will allow Primeco Claims to keep and compete for top talent in the industry while providing meaningful coverage for our associates and their families.” – Mitch Whitman, President
Primeco Claims Group is a full-service independent adjustment company servicing clients in all fifty states.
Belus Benefits is part of the Belus Group. A financial services, insurance and benefits organization designed to build and protect your assets against life’s uncertainties. www.belusinsurance.com
