Eddie Boxxer, "The Masked Singer" IS Back
A song for mental health awarenessWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After being in the studio for two years, inspired by the new normal and the world's feelings, Eddie Boxxer, "the masked singer" returns with his new single "Can You Explain", a song where Eddie is looking to bring a positive message, to help others, a song for mental health awareness.
"Can you explain" was produced by Chris “Von Pimpenstein” Carter, Grammy Nominee (Backstreet Boys).
Eddie Boxxer Highlights
His first single, It's my choice was #1 on the Reverbnation list.
Eddie Boxxer was nominated for Best Pop Album and Best Pop Singer at the Wammie Awards 2020
it's My Choice was # 1 on the Itunes list in South Africa and England.
Eddie Boxxer is an enterprising musical artist. Eddie works with Chris “von pimpenstein” Carter to create timeless anthems rife with encouragement and inspiration. Eddie Boxxer has reveled in music all his life – his songs are a testament to this. Eddie Boxxer was the # 1 ranked Reverbnation Pop Artist in the Washington DC area. Check out Eddie Boxxer and his string of empowering songs on Spotify. You can enjoy the tasteful, modern tunes at Reverb Nation, too – the rush is only a click away.
For interviews please contact Liz Marrufo - lizeth.marrufo@gmail.com
https://smarturl.it/canyouexplain
https://eddieboxxer.com/
https://www.instagram.com/eddieboxxeroff/
https://youtu.be/OxKABplzCrA
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1EVyXG1W6InE25XbRjQTVm
Lizeth Marrufo
drexelcommunications
contacto@drexelcommunications.com