The Wednesday Killer First Look Poster

First Look Poster Released for “The Wednesday Killer,” from Haute-Lifestyle.com Publisher Janet Walker

One of the most attractive qualities is the immediate sense of unease the writer introduces in showing [the killer] as a very wealthy, well-liked, charming man before revealing his homicidal habits.” — The Portland Screenplay Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet Walker, publisher, and founder of Haute-Lifestyle.com and The-Entertainment-Zone.com, has released the first look poster for her exciting, plot twisting, cryptic murder mystery, “The Wednesday Killer.”

“The Wednesday Killer,” a riveting, race against time crime drama, tells the story of a sadomasochistic murderer targeting affluent New York City women and the FBI agent driven by childhood memories to catch this monster before he kills again.

The Portland Screenplay Awards, said of “The Wednesday Killer,” “One of the most attractive qualities of the script is the immediate sense of unease the writer introduces in showing [the killer] as a very wealthy, well-liked, and charming man before revealing his homicidal habits.”

“The Wednesday Killer” has already received accolades winning the Miami Indie Film Award and received a Semi-Finalist and Quarter-Finalist awards from the Atlanta Film Festival and Portland Screenplay Awards, respectively.

“The Wednesday Killer” is one of Ms. Walker’s four suspense thriller screenplays. Her other three screenplays, “The Six Sides of Truth,” “The Manhattan Project,” and “The Assassins of Fifth Avenue,” have earned a total of 35 film festival screenplay selections, wins and placements. She has also completed an unscripted limited investigative series, “Rape, Religion, Money, and Wall Street.”

“The Six Sides of Truth,” which has earned 29 screenplay awards, weaves a tale of riveting suspense from Manhattan to Washington, D.C., as Laine Holland, a recognized investigative news reporter, discovers the human testing of a classified project, and her race against time to expose the high-ranking government officials, including the chairwoman of the Senate Counter-Intelligence Committee, who will stop at nothing, including murder, to silence her.

Ms. Walker’s Filmography and Bio can be seen on IMDB at imdb.me/JanetWalker1 and for a complete bio along with awards listing, press releases, news and “The Six Sides of Truth” Pitch Deck visit FilmFreeway.com/JanetWalker.

“The Six Sides of Truth” Awards

“The Wednesday Killer” Awards

Winner Best Unproduced Screenplay – Miami Indie Film Awards.

Semi-Finalist – Atlanta Screenplay Awards.

Quarter-Finalist – Portland Screenplay Awards.

Official Selection – LA Independent Women Film Awards.

“The Assassins of Fifth Avenue” Awards

The Assassins of Fifth Avenue, an edgy crime thriller, tells the story of a wealthy criminal mastermind, a serial killer, and a reporter determined to uncover the truth and the exiled detective she enlists to help her find the killer before he kills again.

Quarter-Finalist - Los Angeles International Screenplay.

