Pulsara Named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Winner for “Best Healthcare Technology Solution”

Pulsara MED OPS™ earns industry recognition for its impact on healthcare communication during incidents like MCIs, large-scale emergencies, and disasters.

...Supporting each person and team to better communicate, track, and care for their patients is what drives us.” — Erich Hannan, Chief Technology Officer of Pulsara

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulsara, the leading mobile telehealth and communication platform that connects healthcare teams across organizations, announced today that Pulsara MED OPS™ has been named the “Best Healthcare Technology Solution” winner of 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, and digital content industries. SIIA announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement on June 8. Pulsara MED OPS™ was honored as one of 46 winners across the 45 business technology categories, including seven leadership categories recognizing outstanding companies, individuals, and teams.

“Even during these tumultuous times, business application, software, service, and product providers continued the industry’s long tradition of developing and marketing innovative solutions to meet business needs,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “We are proud to recognize this year’s class of CODiE Award winners. They truly represent the best of the best in a highly-competitive and ever-evolving market.”

Pulsara is a HIPAA-compliant, secure, easy-to-use communication and logistics platform that unites healthcare teams and technologies across departments and organizations for any patient event. Replacing archaic technologies with live video, audio, instant messaging, image sharing, and more, Pulsara unites the entire care team on one patient channel. With Pulsara, care providers see reduced treatment times and reduced costs of care, improving the lives of both patients and caregivers.

When the pandemic began, Pulsara moved quickly to aid the many health systems overwhelmed by surges of COVID-19 patients needing emergent care. The Pulsara MED OPS™ package provides emergency managers with one unifying tool to connect team members during any incident or event—from the Multiple Patient Incident (MPI/MCI), to the full-fledged disaster, to the worldwide pandemic. By enabling systems of care that scale, the Pulsara MED OPS™ package provides emergency responders with a secure and HIPAA-compliant communication solution that can overlay existing workflows or establish new ones depending on the event.

Using Pulsara MED OPS™, everyone—from EMS to Public Health—has full transparency from the beginning of the stress event through patient follow-up and reporting. Built to eliminate fragmentation of communication and coordinate mutual aid, Pulsara effortlessly scales as the situation unfolds, translating to more efficient emergency management and patient care.

During the COVID pandemic, the scalability of Pulsara MED OPS™ gave the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force the flexibility to build Regional Medical Operation Coordinating Centers (RMOCCs). Utilizing Pulsara’s platform, these coordination centers were able to assess regional and statewide needs and compile resources (i.e., bed availability lists from hospitals) into one place.

It took just 48 hours—during a COVID surge—to get the RMOCCs onboarded. The time savings and reduction in miscommunications were tangible. The RMOCCs streamlined the patient transfer process, reducing the number of phone calls to transfer a single patient by 75%.

From rural areas to entire cities, regions, and states, healthcare providers can communicate with every member of the care team in real-time—without the worry of information being lost due to limited connectivity. Pulsara’s public API is built on a secure, cloud-based platform, allowing for seamless connections that enable key information to be delivered during high-stress events when other communication channels may break down.

“We are honored to be recognized by the SIIA CODiE Awards as this year’s Best Healthcare Technology Solution award winner,” said Erich Hannan, Chief Technology Officer of Pulsara. “At Pulsara, we really focus on people. When care teams are connected, they can improve the lives of both patients and caregivers. From rural care teams, to urban multi-facility healthcare organizations, or emergency medical operations task force COVID response teams, supporting each person and team to better communicate, track, and care for their patients is what drives us.”

Details about the winners are listed at https://siia.net/codie/business-technology-winners/.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content, and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net. SIIA Communications Contact: jbaranowski@siia.net.

About Pulsara

It’s about people. During the most critical moments in life, Pulsara unites distributed teams and fragmented technologies as dynamic events evolve on a scalable communications and logistics platform, improving the lives of people in need and those who serve them.

We envision a world where needless suffering is eliminated because communities can unite and communicate without friction. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara, the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit www.pulsara.com.

