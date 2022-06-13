June 13 - 19 is Men's Health Week
Celebrated as International Men's Health Week around the Globe.
This is an important opportunity to raise awareness of the health issues facing men and boys and to encourage individuals, organizations, and governments to take actions to improve male health.”WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES , June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Men’s Health Week (MHW) is celebrating the 28th anniversary of health awareness and advocacy during Men’s Health Month (www.MensHealthMonth.org) this June. MHW is celebrated annually as the week that ends on Father’s Day, June 13-19 this year. The week is celebrated around the globe as International Men’s Health Week.
— Brandon Leonard, APHA Men's Health Caucus Chair
Senator Bob Dole and Congressman Bill Richardson sponsored the legislation creating Men’s Health Week, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton on May 31, 1994. Since then, the week has grown to include all of June as Men’s Health Month, and is recognized by communities and jurisdictions throughout the country. Approximately 400 Governors, Mayors and Native American communities have issued proclamations in their jurisdictions, which
can be viewed at the Men's Health Month website. These proclamations are displayed in Congress and report cards on the status of the health and well-being of boys and men in each state are available at the State of Men’s Health website.
The Congressional Men's Health Caucus passes a resolution each year honoring the passage of Men's Health Week, encouraging prevention and healthy behaviors.
“I am proud to sponsor this resolution recognizing Men’s Health Week,” said Rep. Donald M. Payne, Jr. (NJ-10). “Too often, men fail to get routine or emergency medical check-ups and attention. I want to encourage all men who have not scheduled preventive care and recommended health screenings during COVID-19 to schedule them today. I want to thank the Men’s Health Network and the Global Action on Men's Health for their tireless advocacy and accomplishment working with the World Health Organization to recognize Men’s Health Week 2022.”
“While there have been great improvements in men’s health throughout the past 28 years, we still have a long way to go to improve the overall health of men and boys everywhere,” said Ana Fadich-Tomsic, VP of Men’s Health Network (MHN). “COVID-19 has negatively impacted the health of men who may have been unwilling, or otherwise unable, to go to the doctor for a regular check-up or health screening. We encourage men everywhere to get back on track for better health outcomes. We urge policy makers across the country to lift up the voices of their constituents by enacting policies geared towards better health outcomes for men and boys.” Mrs. Tomsic is a member of the governing Board of Global Action on Men’s Health.
Men’s Health Week and Men’s Health Month are built around four pillars: Awareness, Prevention, Education, and Family, and have encouraged the development of thousands of health awareness events during the month of June and throughout the year, both in the U.S. and around the world. Private companies, hospital systems, clinics, the faith based community, fraternal organizations, government agencies, and others use this opportunity to reach out to men, boys, fathers, and their families. This is an ideal time to focus on healthy eating and prevention, including regular age-appropriate screenings and discussions with healthcare providers.
This year, Bald Head Blues, makers of top-level golf apparel, is joining in the celebration by promoting Wear Blue for Men’s Mental Health Awareness, see www.BaldHeadBlues.com.
One innovative program that works to promote mental as well as physical wellness for men was developed by the Men’s Shed Association. Founded in Australia, the movement has since spread internationally and now has an established presence in the U.S. “In support of The United States Men’s Shed Association, the Australian Men’s Shed association strongly supports and encourages the future growth of Men’s Sheds throughout the United States,” writes David Helmers, executive director. “This can make a significant impact and lead as an example of effective preventive health measures in a practical, male-friendly way.”
Peter Baker, Director, Global Action on Men’s Health said: “Vital action to improve men’s health is not only taking place in the USA. Global Action on Men's Health works with men’s health organizations around the world to address the issues that affect men everywhere. With too many men dying young – at 71 years on average, globally – there’s still much to do. GAMH is also pleased to be working with the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) on men’s health throughout the Americas, including a webinar on 30 June which we hope will be the first step towards a men’s health strategy for the whole region, including the USA.”
A key part of Men’s Health Week is social media awareness on a wide variety of health issues that affect men, including:
• Friday, June 17, 2022 is Wear Blue Day, a day in which we encourage everyone to wear blue to promote the health and wellness of men and boys.
• #ShowUsYourBlue campaign: People all over the world take pictures of themselves and others wearing blue to increase awareness for men’s health and post the photos on social media with the #ShowUsYourBlue hashtag on Friday, June 17. Make sure you #WearBlueForMen and tag Men’s Health Network on social media.
"The APHA Men's Health Caucus is proud to join our partners in the U.S. and around the world in recognizing Men's Health Week," said Caucus Chair Brandon Leonard. "This is an important opportunity to raise awareness of the health issues facing men and boys and to encourage individuals, organizations, and governments to take actions to improve male health."
Free resources, including images for use in social media campaigns, are available in both English and Spanish at www.MensHealthMonth.com . An all-inclusive social media toolkit with images, logos, video messages, and social media messaging made for all platforms can be downloaded for free at https://menshealthmonth.org/mens-health-month-toolkit.
Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are sponsored by Men’s Health Network (MHN), which maintains a list of experts and spokespersons on all areas of male health and wellness, including fatherhood issues.
Men's Health Network (MHN) is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.MensHealthNetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.DialogueOnMensHealth.com
# # #
Anneliese Schneider
Men's Health Network
+1 202-543-6461 ext. 101
communications@menshealthnetwork.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other