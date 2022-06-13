Massachusetts Woman Injured in ATV Roll-Over in Jericho Mountain State Park

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

(603) 788-4850

June 13, 2022

Berlin, NH – On Saturday, June 11, at approximately 7:15 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police Troop F of a single-vehicle ATV rollover on Erik’s Way in Jericho Mountain State Park. Conservation Officers, as well as members of the Berlin Fire Department and EMS, responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Gianna Massa, 22, of Leominster, MA.

Massa and witnesses explained that they were navigating an exceptionally rocky and technical part of Erik’s Way when Massa came around a sharp corner and the front of her machine hit a rock and went up in the air, throwing her off balance. This in turn caused Massa to accidentally press the throttle too hard causing her to lose control of her machine, which threw her off the back of it. Massa hit a rock and temporarily lost conscientiousness and her machine rolled forward and came to rest against a tree. A subsequent investigation of the scene confirmed witness testimony.

Members of her riding party rushed to her aid and an emergency call was placed to responders. Massa was attended to by Berlin Fire and EMS personnel and transported from the scene to an awaiting Berlin Ambulance on the back of a Conservation Officer’s ATV. Berlin Ambulance then transported Massa to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It appears that inexperience on difficult trails is the primary cause of this incident. Neither alcohol nor drugs are considered factors in this crash.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind riders to always operate within their limits and be mindful of the variability and difficulty levels of different trails throughout the state’s extensive OHRV trail system.