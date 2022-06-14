8Twelve Financial Technologies Welcomes David Sharma to its Board
David Sharma, a recognized global telecommunications leader with over 20 years of senior executive and board experience joins 8Twelve's board.
His extensive expertise in the space will be a huge asset for us as we continue to create new tools and processes in this rapidly evolving financial world”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 8Twelve Financial Technologies ('8Twelve' or 'the Company'), a disruptive fintech providing home buyers’ with Canada’s largest selection of mortgages in one convenient marketplace, today announced that David Sharma has joined its Board of Directors.
— Gary Fooks, CEO, 8Twelve
Mr. Sharma is a recognized global telecommunications leader with over 20 years of senior executive and board experience. He has overseen and supported billions in P&L through his former leadership at TELUS (TSX:T, NYSE:TU) and was a founding board member of TELUS International (TSX:TIXT, NYSE:TIXT).
Mr. Sharma holds a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo and board accreditation with the Chartered Governance Institute (Acc. Dir.). In addition to serving on multiple for-profit boards, David is passionate about giving back to our community through his service on several non-profit boards, such as the Ontario Brian Institute and the Ontario Science Centre.
“We are thrilled and honoured to welcome David to the Board,” said Gary Fooks, CEO of 8Twelve. “His extensive expertise in the space will be a huge asset for us as we continue to create new tools and processes in this rapidly evolving financial world.”
“David’s knowledge and insight into technology is a perfect fit for us,” said Akber Abbas, President of 8Twelve. “Modernization and efficiency are at the core of what we do.”
“This is an incredible opportunity, and I am thrilled to be in a position to help 8Twelve grow,” said David Sharma. “The financial services industry is under enormous pressure to evolve and to meet the demands of the modern consumer. 8Twelve has pioneered technology that allows an enterprise with a large customer footprint to immediately provide more value to its customers by offering access to 8Twelve’s financial marketplace —it’s exciting, it’s disruptive, and making a real difference in the lives of Canadians.”
About 8Twelve Financial Technologies
8Twelve is transforming the home financing experience by providing consumers with one convenient platform to solve all their mortgage needs. Gone are the days of needing to search for a mortgage through multiple providers such as banks, mortgage brokers, and private lenders. Borrowers can now access Canada’s largest selection of mortgages in one convenient marketplace. 8Twelve’s proprietary cloud platform INFIN8 utilizes real-time analytics and AI to reduce approval times and identify the best possible financing solution.
Rick McLaughlin
8Twelve Financial Technologies
+1 647-933-0495
email us here