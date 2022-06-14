GroupTalk and Radtonics partner to enable Push to Talk for private 5G networks
GroupTalk has announced a new partnership with RADTONICS targeting industries such as Construction, Ports, and Logistics.
We are adding the opportunity to deploy Push to Talk to customers leveraging private wireless networks as a basis for their digitalization. ”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GroupTalk, the leading Swedish provider of IP-based Push to Talk systems has announced a new partnership with RADTONICS, the challenger in the corporate network and Edge Computing market, delivering secure and robust private wireless networks for businesses.
— GroupTalk CEO, Magnus Hedberg
The two companies will be providing leading Push to Talk systems in the private network space targeting industries such as Construction, Process Industry, Ports, and Logistics.
"At GroupTalk, we are committed to delivering secure and reliable Push to Talk systems. With RADTONICS' solutions and deep knowledge in 5G, Edge Computing and corporate networks, we are adding the opportunity to deploy Push to Talk to customers leveraging private wireless networks as a basis for their digitalization”, says CEO at GroupTalk, Magnus Hedberg.
RADTONICS, a Swedish-based company with global ambitions, has developed a unique solution for private corporate wireless networks for 5G and Edge computing, thus enabling applications like Push to Talk to be delivered to customers with ease of use and automation.
"By building up secure and robust private wireless networks, organizations can gradually introduce an application that provides digitalisation value without adding complexity. The GroupTalk high-quality Push to Talk solution is a good example of this as substantial system integration can now be overcome with the well-integrated GroupTalk-Radtonics solution,” said Patric Lind, CEO, and Co-Founder of RADTONICS.
About RADTONICS
RADTONICS provide secure and powerful private wireless networks for maximum productivity with new applications and services through outcome-based and cost-efficient solutions enabled by strong innovation. With a unique solution, highly experienced professionals, and partner companies, Radtonics helps the customer in the digitalization journey and create value from 5G, the Internet of Things and Cloud computing. RADTONICS is headquartered in Stockholm with offices in Melbourne and Sao Paolo. For more information, please visit https://www.RADTONICS.com/
About GroupTalk
GroupTalk is a Swedish leading provider of enterprise push-to-talk (PTT) group voice communications services. GroupTalk enables users instant communication through a single push of a button in a user-friendly, flexible and safe manner, using smartphones, tablets or PCs. The solution is secure, scalable and cost-efficient, rapidly replacing the more rigid and expensive two-way radio/walkie-talkie systems across a number of industries like aviation, construction, manufacturing, energy, retail, security, etc. For more information, please visit https://grouptalk.com/
