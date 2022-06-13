Faithful Companion Home Care Announces New U-Go Service
U-Go has flexible service plans from 8 hours to 16 hours to accommodate a wide range of needsSUMMERVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faithful Companion Home Care is excited to announce its new U-Go service in South Carolina. This service is tailored to meet the needs of everyone, regardless of age or ability and without restrictive minimums that often keep people from receiving the help and care they need.
Faithful Companion U-Go is an in-home service provider that offers a new, flexible approach to caregiving. Home care services often require an hourly or daily minimum for care, which can get expensive, especially for those who may only require help for a few hours at a time. Faithful Companion offers a wide range of services, from transportation and errand-running to light housekeeping and personal care.
The home care agency provides affordable solutions to seniors and people with disabilities in Summerville, South Carolina and the surrounding Lowcountry who need assistance with their daily activities.
"Our goal is to provide our clients with the highest quality of care possible while also accommodating their schedules and lifestyles,” said Faithful Companion Home Care CEO Samantha Brown. "We believe that this approach provides the ultimate value for our clients and their loved ones."
Brown founded Faithful Companion in response to the lack of quality non-medical home care options available. The agency is family-owned and operated, and all of its caregivers are highly trained and compassionate. In addition to providing basic assistance with activities of daily living, Faithful Companion also offers a wide range of services designed to meet the unique needs of its clients. These include transportation, medication management and companionship. As a result, Faithful Companion can provide a higher level of care than its competitors.
In addition, the company is committed to being available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. This ensures that clients will always have someone to turn to in times of need. Brown's experience in the home care industry has allowed her to create an agency that truly puts its clients first.
U-Go services include:
• Light housekeeping
• Medication reminders
• General shopping and errands
• Deliveries
• Pet care
• Meal preparation
• Assistance with daily living
• Transportation to appointments
Faithful Companion prides itself on providing the best possible care for clients. Its caregivers are active, semi-retired people who have a passion for helping others. They are more in touch with the needs and desires of seniors and, as a result, they can provide better care. They are also patient and positive, with great people skills. In addition, they are dependable, honest and caring. This translates into peace of mind and the highest quality of service.
U-Go has three flexible plans – 8 hours, 12 hours and 16 hours – so clients can choose the option that best suits their lifestyle and schedule. Clients always request additional hours at an extra cost.
"We want our clients to be able to take advantage of all the services we offer without having to worry about fitting them into an inflexible package. So, no matter what your needs are, we'll always do our best to accommodate you," Brown said.
The company provides comprehensive senior home care, companionship services and free in-home consultations and estimates. Faithful Companion is licensed, bonded and insured.
For more information and to get a price quote, visit faithfulcompanionhomecare.com.
