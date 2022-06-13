Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits Tuesday, June 14, 2022:

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

Adams Wayne Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Allen Lima City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ashtabula Harpersfield Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Athens Nelsonville-York City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Auglaize Noble Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Belmont Washington Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Champaign Urbana Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Clark Greenon Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Columbiana Hanover Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Liverpool Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Hanoverton 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Coshocton Coshocton County Convention and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Erie Village of Bay View 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Fairfield Village of Millersport 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Franklin Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Ohio Department of Health 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Guernsey Village of Fairview 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton City of Wyoming 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Village of Woodlawn 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Henry Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Huron Huron County Family and Children First Council 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Lawrence ENA, INC. DBA NECCO CENTER 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 MED Logan Village of Zanesfield 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lucas Lucas County 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Public Entities Pool of Ohio 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Madison Deer Creek Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Mahoning Public Entity Risk Consortium 12/01/2020 TO 11/30/2021 IPA Springfield Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Medina City of Brunswick 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Medina County District Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Meigs Bedford Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Mercer Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Miami Northern Area Water Authority 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Monroe Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Morgan Kate Love Simpson-Morgan County Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Malta Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Morrow Morrow County Firefighters and Squadmens Association, Inc. 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 IPA Muskingum Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Pike Waverly City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 FFR IPA Putnam Putnam County Schools Insurance Group 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Scioto Scioto County Career Technical Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 South Central Ohio Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Stark Massillon Public Library 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Stark County Port Authority 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Warren Hamilton Township 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Wayne Village of Doylestown 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Wood BORMA, Inc. 12/01/2020 TO 11/30/2021 IPA Troy Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Hoytville 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

