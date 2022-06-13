Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits Tuesday, June 14, 2022:

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

Adams

Wayne Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Allen

Lima City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Ashtabula

Harpersfield Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Athens

Nelsonville-York City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Auglaize

Noble Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Belmont

Washington Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Champaign

Urbana Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Clark

Greenon Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Columbiana

Hanover Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Liverpool Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Village of Hanoverton

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Coshocton

Coshocton County Convention and Visitors Bureau

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Erie

Village of Bay View

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Fairfield

Village of Millersport

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Franklin

Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Ohio Department of Health

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Guernsey

Village of Fairview

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Hamilton

City of Wyoming

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Village of Woodlawn

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Henry

Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Huron

Huron County Family and Children First Council

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

Lawrence

ENA, INC. DBA NECCO CENTER

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 MED

Logan

Village of Zanesfield

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Lucas

Lucas County

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Public Entities Pool of Ohio

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Madison

Deer Creek Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Mahoning

Public Entity Risk Consortium

12/01/2020 TO 11/30/2021

  IPA

Springfield Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Medina

City of Brunswick

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Medina County District Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Meigs

Bedford Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Mercer

Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Miami

Northern Area Water Authority

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Monroe

Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Morgan

Kate Love Simpson-Morgan County Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Malta Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Morrow

Morrow County Firefighters and Squadmens Association, Inc.

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

  IPA

Muskingum

Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Pike

Waverly City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 FFR  IPA

Putnam

Putnam County Schools Insurance Group

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Scioto

Scioto County Career Technical Center

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

South Central Ohio Educational Service Center

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Stark

Massillon Public Library

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Stark County Port Authority

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Warren

Hamilton Township

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Wayne

Village of Doylestown

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Wood

BORMA, Inc.

12/01/2020 TO 11/30/2021

  IPA

Troy Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Village of Hoytville

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.?

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

