Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits Tuesday, June 14, 2022:
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL
|
Adams
|
Wayne Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Allen
|
Lima City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Ashtabula
|
Harpersfield Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Athens
|
Nelsonville-York City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Auglaize
|
Noble Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Belmont
|
Washington Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Champaign
|
Urbana Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Clark
|
Greenon Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Columbiana
|
Hanover Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Liverpool Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Village of Hanoverton
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Coshocton
|
Coshocton County Convention and Visitors Bureau
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Erie
|
Village of Bay View
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Fairfield
|
Village of Millersport
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Franklin
|
Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Ohio Department of Health
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Guernsey
|
Village of Fairview
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
Hamilton
|
City of Wyoming
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Village of Woodlawn
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Henry
|
Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Huron
|
Huron County Family and Children First Council
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Lawrence
|
ENA, INC. DBA NECCO CENTER
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
MED
|
Logan
|
Village of Zanesfield
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Lucas
|
Lucas County
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Public Entities Pool of Ohio
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Madison
|
Deer Creek Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Mahoning
|
Public Entity Risk Consortium
12/01/2020 TO 11/30/2021
|
IPA
|
Springfield Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Medina
|
City of Brunswick
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Medina County District Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Meigs
|
Bedford Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Mercer
|
Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Miami
|
Northern Area Water Authority
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Monroe
|
Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Morgan
|
Kate Love Simpson-Morgan County Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Malta Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Morrow
|
Morrow County Firefighters and Squadmens Association, Inc.
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
IPA
|
Muskingum
|
Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
Pike
|
Waverly City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
FFR IPA
|
Putnam
|
Putnam County Schools Insurance Group
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Scioto
|
Scioto County Career Technical Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
South Central Ohio Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Stark
|
Massillon Public Library
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Stark County Port Authority
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Warren
|
Hamilton Township
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Wayne
|
Village of Doylestown
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
IPA
|
Wood
|
BORMA, Inc.
12/01/2020 TO 11/30/2021
|
IPA
|
Troy Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Village of Hoytville
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.?