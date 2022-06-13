Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC Markets: CYAP) announces LytSpid – The Real-Time Automated Delivery App
Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC Markets: CYAP) announces LytSpid – The Real-Time Automated Delivery AppUS, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC Markets: CYAP) announces LytSpid – The Real-Time Automated Delivery App
Cyber Apps World Inc. (CYAP) is pleased to announce that it has branded its Friendly and Fast Delivery App as LytSpid, an automated affordable app designed to operate in real-time.
LytSpid is the next generation of local delivery service. This App is affordable, and business, consumer and delivery friendly.
LytSpid’s unique features give Cyber Apps a competitive edge that will transform the manner in which delivery applications should operate. President, Mohammed Irfan Rafimiya Kazi, stated, “Through the use of automation and increased efficiency, our updated application will allow restaurants to offer customers reasonable prices without hurting their profit margin in the way that traditional delivery applications have operated. Restaurants, drivers, customers and LytSpid and will benefit as a result.”
LytSpid’s unique features include:
Everything is calculated in real-time
The delivery staff are paid in real-time
The restaurants are paid in real-time
The sales taxes get paid without additional administration costs
Restaurant cash flow is improved
Transparent and honest billing for the customer
A worldwide application that can operate in any city in the world.
LytSpid knows its profits in real-time
Due to Covid-19, the market has evolved sooner than expected with a demand for the convenience of everyday food delivery services. The early-stage delivery companies base their business models on charging the restaurant between 20% to 33% of the amount of the food bill. These delivery companies usually expect to pay half of the amount charged to the individuals making the delivery. This leads to an unaffordable delivery cost for the restaurant making it necessary to pass down expenses to the customer.
Restaurants save approximately 15% on overhead expenses by not having staff wait on tables. A delivery expense of 20% to 33%, absorbs half of the restaurant’s profit margin. This expense is unsustainable, especially when the restaurants are busy.
Just as restaurants offer Happy Hour pricing to customers in order to boost profits during times that their operations are not busy, traditional delivery applications are often only valuable to restaurants during non-peak hours when smaller profit margins are acceptable. Some restaurants have separate online menus with higher prices to allow for higher margins. Others turn off their delivery application during peak hours.
In general, research shows that a restaurant’s net profit is up to 15%. When restaurants pay a higher percentage for delivery, it effects their net profit and are unable to sustain such a structure in the long run.
This constitutes a win-win situation for restaurant, drivers, customer and LytSpid.
For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com
About Cyber Apps World Inc.
Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide e-commerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that our beta testing of the Friendly and Fast application will not be successful, that its commercial launch will not proceed or will not be successful, that we will not be able to successfully establish operations in other global regions, or that we will not generate any or significant revenue from its eventual launch. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cyber Apps World, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Nature Consulting, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
