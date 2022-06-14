Business Reporter: Leveraging cloud-based automation to tackle the complexities of supply chains
How can procurement step up to the plate to meet heightened transparency and sustainability requirements?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, procurement management software provider Tradogram talk about how digital procurement transformation is instrumental to increasing overall business efficiency and improving brand reputation. Although we’ve experienced a number of perfect storms recently that caused disruption in global supply chains, these black swan events have also thrown the shortcomings of our procurement systems into sharp relief. Also, as its criticality to smooth workflows and customer satisfaction got exposed during the pandemic, procurement is increasingly seen now as a strategic function rather than a cost centre.
Although all procurement practitioners hope for a predictable business environment, it has become apparent that the key to safeguarding against future disruptions is to build resilience into the business model. No two digital transformation journeys are the same, but automation is key to all of them. In procurement, the cloud-based automation of various stages of spend and purchase order management can help the function to achieve higher efficiency and will free up some of procurement professionals’ time for higher value activities.
Not only does automation enable the collection of actionable data or correct data usage, but It’s also instrumental to creating a transparent supply chain relying on multiple vendors and suppliers nearer to home. A transparent and sustainable procurement function can also contribute to better employee and customer experiences and, by monitoring ESG criteria, to more sustainable sourcing practices and better brand reputation.
