Metolius® debuts at SHRM22

SHRM SURVEY ELITE powered by Metolius is the next generation, information-gathering and analysis platform.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metolius Technologies INC. today announced the debut of SHRM Survey Elite at the Society of Human Resource Management’s annual conference and Expo. Survey Elite solves a common problem that confronts every HR professional – the need to collect and analyze data immediately.

Powered by the Metolius survey and analytic technology, SHRM Survey Elite eliminates the time-consuming process of data analysis, delivering survey findings automatically.

• Surveys are built, distributed, collected and analyzed in the same platform.

• Survey charts and analytic graphs are automatically built.

• Easy-to-use built-in tools are provided for advanced analytics and comparisons.

• There is no data transfer or manual evaluation required. Just concise actionable results automatically created the moment a survey is completed.

“There is a huge premium on understanding the new normal.” said Desh Urs, Founder and CEO of Metolius Technology. “Executives are being asked to better understand their customers, their employees, and their vendors as we approach this new work world.”

Survey methodology hasn’t really changed in decades. The tools have gotten better, but the analysis process has remained mired in a sea of data, until now. With the Metolius structure surveys become more meaningful and actionable. The feedback is fresh because the results and insights are immediately available.

“SHRM saw a great opportunity to partner with Metolius,” said Ashley Miller, Director, Digital Products & Services at SHRM. "Our members rely on surveys and questionnaires to help them gauge company culture and support their organizations."

A collection of SHRM expert surveys is included with SHRM Survey Elite, and SHRM members can exchange surveys with other members.

