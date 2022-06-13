SmartFaucets - The Ultimate Solution for The California Drought to be Presented Today at the California Lodging Expo
This new system has been field tested by Marymount University of California to save 40% of water usage.
SmartFaucets are perfect for the hotel industry. Installed in a 100-room hotel they can help save 100,000 gallons of water which means billions of gallons of water saved just through California hotels”IRVINE, CA, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As California faces its worst drought on record, a start-up in Irvine, CA has developed a new touchless auto faucet called SmartFaucets, a patented technology that combines the motion sensor faucets with an electronic touchpad with preset temperature and timer to override the sensor when it fails. This new system has been field tested by Marymount University of California for a water savings of 40% plus corresponding gas, electric, paper towels and trash.
— Joanna Boey, Founder and Inventor
“A lot of water is wasted adjusting that water temperature. The SmartFaucets offers 4 Preset touch temperature buttons to help eliminate water wastage,” said Joanna Boey, Founder and Inventor of SmartFaucets. “With a U.S. flow rate at one gallon per minute, a six-second adjustment of that water temperature, ten times a day means one gallon of water is wasted.”
According to American Dental Association most people spend one to two minutes brushing their teeth. SmartFaucets has a default timer of 5 seconds to cut off that water supply when not necessary. Brushing teeth twice a day means saving two gallons of water. With the water shortage in California, three gallons of savings per person per day means 1000 gallons of water saved.
“The SmartFaucets is perfect for hotels and the hospital industry. As an example, a 100-room hotel will help save 100,000 gallons of water. With several thousand hotels in California alone this means several billions of gallons of water saved using SmartFaucets,” Boey added. “With the current acute water shortage problem, auto shut off faucets will soon be a daily necessity. Unfortunately, the only electronic auto shut off faucets is the motion sensor faucets, often fails, hence, they are typically seen in public restrooms with multiple sinks, not in places with only one sink.”
By combining the smart touchpad with the motion sensor faucets, SmartFaucets can now be installed in places with only one sink. This new technology is perfect for a hotel or hospital room. SmartFaucets uses rechargeable hydroelectric powered battery and need only be charged for half hour by hotel/hospital cleaning staff for 2000 uses or one month if used 50 times a day.
SmartFaucets has been lab tested by the International Association of Plumbing & Mechanical Officials (iAMPO) to handle 550,000 hits without failure giving it a lifespan of 30 years if used 50 times a day, including battery life.
Other benefits of the SmartFaucets system:
• They are approved by PACE; a government backed financing program in 37 states. With that program, building owners can install Smart Faucets with no payment for one to three years.
• In addition, each unit qualifies for up to $140 per unit installed in federal tax credit. Unlike most touchless technology that cost money, SmartFaucets saves money from day one and for many years to come.
• A transparent label can be placed and removed daily for further sanitation, users need only their knuckle to control the touchpad.
• The touchpad offers four preset the temperature to hot, cold, warmer, warm making it more sanitary and convenient not having to adjust that water temperature
• Installation is easy and can be done in just 10 minutes. Click here to see video which includes the installation instructions as well as other Smart Faucet highlights
• A hotel’s name and logo can also be applied to the touchpad.
• An electronic touchpad can be attached to bathtub or Jacuzzi to replace faucet handles, to avoid costly bathtub overflow.
• For showers - this electronic touchpad can also be placed outside the shower to activate the hot water first before stepping in to avoid that first splash of cold water, and a benefit to architects and designers by expanding the shower space.
• For new construction, 100,000 gallons saving in water means reduction in water meter pipe size which means lower water meter charges and monthly fees.
• SmartFaucets is both sanitary and convenient and can help end the acute drought shortage.
In conclusion, unlike most green technology that conserve only one natural resource SmartFaucets conserve all three water, gas, electric paper towels and trash. SmartFaucets can help avoid building costly billion-dollar desalination which will triple water rates as it is highly reliant on energy cost, which is contrary to the reason for going green. The system is now being tested to potentially generate 5 carbon credits per room per year, which can generate additional revenue for hoteliers.
Joanna Boey will be presenting the SmartFaucets system today, June 13 at 12:00 pm PT during a luncheon at the California Lodging Expo® and Conference, California’s Premier Lodging Trade Show, taking place at The Commerce Casino and Hotel in Los Angeles. On Saturday, June 25th, Boey will be representing SmartFaucets at the Taiwan Hotel & Motel Association Of Southern California event at the Hilton Irvine Orange County Airport. SmartFaucets is a women owned business based in Irvine, MA. For more information, visit https://smartfaucets.net/.
