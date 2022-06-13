The first NFT of the Yuzuka NFT Project series has been released!

An art project that presents the daily life and cultural background of Western countries

GORNESTI, MURES, ROMANIA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover the Western World through the eyes of Japanese creators who grew up in oriental culture. Enjoy this amazing journey with genuine interactions portrayed by some lovable characters.

Release date on OpenSea (/project-yuzuka): 06.15.22

End date: 06.20.22

OpenSea: /project-yuzuka

The story behind a Romanian soccer team - NFT Project Yuzuka

ACS Sporting Gornesti, which participates in the Romanian soccer league and is co-owned by a Japanese, will release NFT Art in collaboration with Connectiv Co., Ltd., which operates the NFT creation platform "NFT Garden".

This project will be carried out as part of NFT Project Yuzuka, a unit project by Japanese creators who are designers working on product / web design and manga artists who continue to serialize in major magazines.

In the world of NFT, which is going through a period of change around the world, a large-scale NFT Art project of Japanese creators was born. It is an art project that expresses the daily life and cultural background of overseas countries through the eyes of Japanese creators who grew up in oriental culture. By actually visiting the places and receiving stories from the locals, the daily life is presented as an extraordinary experience. We hope you will join us in this wonderful journey full of unique experiences.

■ACS Sporting Gornesti

Headquarters：Sala de Sport Comuna Gornesti, jud. Mures, Romania

URL : https://acsgornesti.com/en/

Main Activity

A.C.S. SPORTING GORNESTI based in Gornesti was founded in 2017 with the aim of providing players of all ages the opportunity to play and enjoy football in a well structured and competitive environment.

We pride ourselves on our reputation for professional sports development in the community, helping our youths to enjoy the many benefits that this beautiful sport brings.

◆About Connectiv Co.

Location：2-5-3 Hirakawacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative：Yuki Ishii (CEO)

Founded：September 1, 2017

Capital：8,792,000 JPY

Main Services：Product development support for startups, development / operation of NFT Garden

URL：https://connectiv.jp

◆NFT Garden Website

https://nftgarden.app