TRAVEL INDUSTRY RECOVERY TRENDS POST PANDEMIC

TRAVEL TRENDS POST COVID

The company is experiencing a 200% increase in bookings in 2022 compared to the 2019 pre-pandemic levels. We are, of course, delighted with the recovery” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is little doubt that the tourism sector was one of the worst affected by the impacts of the pandemic. COVID-19 hit many industries hard, but few were as severely affected as travel and tourism.

At the end of last year, The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) predicted that the sector would not fully recover until 2024. However, tourism recovery has gained significant momentum over the last three months due to the easing of restrictions worldwide.

This, and the fact that people feel they have put their lives on hold long enough and are more than ready to start living life fully, have increased the recovery rate.

In fact, according to UNWTO's most recent barometer, many destinations around the world welcomed almost three times the number of tourism visitors in the period between January and March compared to the same period in 2021.

WHICH MARKETS HAVE MADE THE BEST RECOVERY?

According to the world's leading luxury villa rental company, Exceptional Villas, which represents over 3000 of the world's best vacation rentals, the markets that initially made the quickest recovery were the ones with the lightest restrictions and lowest COVID-19 levels.

According to the UNWTO, international arrivals to the Caribbean are estimated at 117 million for quarter 1 of 2022 compared to 41 million in 2020. A massive 182% increase.

Mexico, Turks and Caicos, St Barts, Jamaica, Hawaii, The Dominican Republic, and The Bahamas quickly recovered. The rest of the Caribbean and Costa Rica, which were slower to recover, have the highest levels of forward bookings.

Europe has also experienced a significant recovery rate, welcoming 230% more visitors in the first quarter of 22 than Q1 of 2021. Within Europe, Italy, Greece, France, and Spain are leading the charge.

Asian markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka, which suffered the worst devastation during the pandemic, are the slowest to recover. The region is seeing small green shoots of recovery as restrictions are starting to lift, but full recovery is not expected until 2025.

WHICH ACCOMMODATION TYPES ARE RECOVERING FASTEST?

Villas and Vacation rentals were the first to recover from the height of the pandemic. The main reasons for this faster recovery are the extra space, privacy, and the possibility of being able to self-isolate or quarantine at home rather than in a hotel room.

Luxury motor homes or self-drive recreational vehicles (RVs), many of which can look like small apartments or homes, also made a very speedy recovery.

Hotel accommodation has also recovered well as the younger travelers are less nervous about catching COVID-19.

The hotel sector is the slowest to recover.

INCREASE IN REV PAC (Revenue per guest)

According to Exceptional Villas, average spending in the luxury vacation rental sector has significantly increased.

Post the international easing of restrictions worldwide, Exceptional Villas are seeing their average spending per booking increase by 70% over 2019 pre-pandemic levels. There are several reasons for this.

The pandemic gave people much-needed time to reflect on life's priorities resulting in many people choosing to spend more of their income on experiences. Happiness is not as focused on possessions but on living a meaningful, happy life. This is helped by the fact that Millennials, the world's largest generation population, are now entering their earning prime. Millennials are also very focused on capturing and sharing memories.

Secondly, guests are choosing to stay for longer.

LENGTH OF STAY TRENDS

There is a growing trend amongst the socially conscious high net worth luxury travelers to take fewer trips but stay longer. Less time in the air is perceived to be environmentally friendly. This trend is helped by the fact that The Zoom Boom during the pandemic allows more people to work remotely than ever before.

Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas, Alexandra Baradi, has said, "The company is experiencing a 200% increase in bookings in 2022 compared to the 2019 pre-pandemic levels. We are, of course, delighted with the recovery”.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a European-based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations worldwide. They have been in the travel business for over 30 years and offer a unique bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each client and providing complete and complimentary concierge service. This service includes all aspects of the client's vacation, including VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports, and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not require a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every villa, and their team of professionals has a wealth of information regarding the villas and their destinations. Exceptional Villas takes real pride in the customized service they offer. The company also operates a designated villa brand for Barbados called Villas Barbados and an Irish brand called Dream Ireland.

