AV-Comparatives Releases the Long-Term Test of 17 Consumer Antivirus Products for the first half year 20222
Leading antivirus test lab releases full test results covering four months of testing of the Real-World Protection Test in February-May 2022
17 antivirus programs were subjected to a long-term test in the first half of 2022. AV-C's independent tests provide reliable information about products that protect personal data.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives has released the results of its February to May 2022 Real-World Protection Test for consumer security solutions. 17 popular anti-malware programs were evaluated to assess their protection against Internet-borne threats.
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
The Real-World Protection Test conducted by AV-Comparatives simulated real-world conditions as experienced every day by users. The test accurately determined if each threat used was able to make any changes to the test system. To ensure that security programs do not plague users with false alarms, AV-Comparatives put all the products through a false-positives test. Programs with high levels of false alarms had their award levels reduced.
The products tested by AV-Comparatives were Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, NortonLifeLock Norton 360 Deluxe, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Total Security, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security, and VIPRE Advanced Security.
A total of 5 products reached the highest award level, ADVANCED+, in this Real-World Protection Test. These were (in alphabetical order): Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, Kaspersky.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public reports, this Real-World Protection Test report can be read or downloaded free of charge, and without registration, from the lab’s website:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-february-may-2022/
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.
AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
