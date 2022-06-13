Glory to Grocery Do-Gooders: The 2022 Community Uplift Awards

Jun 13, 2022

By: Rick Tibbetts, Communications Specialist, FMI

Food retail is not just about stocking shelves and bagging groceries. The work of the industry reaches far beyond the physical parameters of grocery stores and into the very heart of communities they serve. Food retailers go to great lengths to ensure that their customers not only have access to top-quality foods, beverages and other essential resources but also to a robust support system that addresses the bigger issues of their town, city or region.

I should know. Prior to joining FMI, I worked at a well-known grocery store in my hometown for five years. In that time, I saw employees, managers and store directors muster their collective efforts to host charity drives, food giveaways, sponsor community events and donate to the local school system. The grocery store’s selfless desire to help my town thrive made me proud to work in food retail and contribute to the good it was spreading. However, aside from reinforcing its already sterling reputation among community members, my grocery store’s good deeds were seldom acknowledged and rarely celebrated. Though my former colleagues did not seek praise, I firmly believed they deserved it for their charitable and neighborly actions.

That’s why I’m so proud to spearhead FMI’s 2022 Community Uplift Awards! This phenomenal program is exclusively dedicated to spotlight the altruistic initiatives of food retail companies. Last year’s contest saw the extraordinary ingenuity of food retailer’s in overcoming the many hurdles of the COVID-19 pandemic to nourish, educate and protect the places they call home. I fully expect 2022 nominees to be no less inspiring. The nomination period for this year’s contest will run from today, Monday, June 13, to Friday, June 24. Those who submit a nomination will have the opportunity to showcase their company’s community contributions in the following categories:

Youth Development Programs, which include education, employment, job readiness and mentoring or tutoring initiatives. Programs Addressing Food Insecurity, such as food drives, food bank donations and commitments to increase access to fresh food in underserved areas. Neighborhood Health Improvement Programs, like blood drives, health related runs or walks, sustainability education and community involvement.

FMI welcomes all association members to submit a nomination, detailing their invaluable efforts to uplift their local communities. Winners will be announced in July. For more information and to submit a nomination, visit www.FMI.org/CommunityUplift.