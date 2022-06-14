HOVSCO Ebikes Announces Sleek New Fat Tire HovAlpha Step-Through Electric Bike Focusing on Premium Performance
EINPresswire.com/ -- HOVSCO EBike is announcing its latest evolution of its flagship ebike, called the HovAlpha Step-Through Ebike - a low-step electric fat bike that makes it easier than ever to go anywhere and do anything. The new electric bike comes with many amazing features that make it stand out among bikes of similar prices. Its sturdy design, a lithium-ion battery up to 960Wh, and a more powerful motor keep the journey safe and happy when biking.
"Hovsco Bikes launched its business in 2019 and created electric bikes that are durable, powerful, affordable, and built for everyday adventures. Two years later, we're reaffirming our commitment to ebike accessibility and utility with the HovAlpha Step-Through Ebike," Eric, Hovsco Bikes' founder and CEO, said. "This beast combines the rugged capabilities of our HovAlpha model with a new frame style that fits the needs of more riders."
This HovAlpha Step-Through Ebike fat tire is priced at $1,999 which is cheap, reliable, and for everyone. There’s ample power from a 750-watt geared hub motor and pedal assistance up to 28 mph, or 20 mph via the thumb-operated throttle to help you get the 73-pound bike up to speed, and hydraulic disc brakes to stop it. Puncture-resistant, four-inch-wide tires, and long-range 48V 20 Ah Lithium-Ion battery reliably help you conquer all types of terrain and help you get where you’re going. The bike comes outfitted with integrated LED lights, and a comfort saddle round out this well-equipped adventure machine. And the Zoom suspension fork provides extra comfort when riding over broken pavement and doubletrack-type trails.
Currently, HovAlpha offers six electric bike models, including this HovAlpha Step-Through Ebike fat tire ebike. Other models from Hovsco are HovAlpha Ebike, HovBeta Step-Thru Foldable Ebike, HovRanger Ebike, HovRanger Step-Thru Ebike and HovCity Step-Thru Ebike. These bikes are built to provide a unique blend of functionality, style, and durability. Moreover, Hovsco also announced new versions of several of the brand's ebikes, including the softtail fat bike HovScout and HovScout Step-Through after several months.
About HOVSCO: Hovsco EBike company was founded in 2019, based in Ontario, CA. Give kudos to Eric, the founder of the Hovsco Bike. Working with a team of passionate ebike enthusiasts and product designers, Eric has dedicated his life to building premium-quality electric bikes that are for everything and priced for everyone. He believes that electric bicycle will reduce environmental pollution and enable non-contact transportation. With Hovsco EBike, people can avoid the spread of COVID-19 without contaminating the environment. For further information about Hovsco Ebikes and the range of products from the company, visit www.hovsco.com
Jennifer Mo
Jennifer Mo
HOVSCO E-Bikes US
888-208-1582
ebike3@hovsco.com