UV Disinfection Equipment Market is anticipated to generate significant revenues by 2031

UV Disinfection Equipment Market

UV Disinfection Equipment Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 17.92 Bn and expanding at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2022 - 2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global UV disinfection equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.40 during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Furthermore, the total value of the global UV disinfection equipment market is slated to reach US$ 17.92 Bn by 2031, rising from US$ 3.07 Bn in 2020.

The global UV disinfection equipment market is growing due to the increasing demand for water purification across commercial and residential sectors. Wastewater disposed by industrial units poses a severe threat to the ecological balance on earth. The collective turmoil caused by untreated water coming from factories and manufacturing units has become a leading cause of environmental pollution. This has played an integral role in the growth of the global UV disinfection equipment market. Furthermore, the unavailability of successful water treatment techniques has led manufacturing units to deploy UV disinfection equipment.

Rise in Adoption of UV Disinfectant Equipment Market

UV disinfection is a physical disinfection method. There has been a substantial increase in the adoption of UV disinfection technology to carry out disinfection. The adoption of physical disinfection methods has grown on account of their chemical-free approach of disinfection. The disinfection technology using UV radiations finds its application in disinfection of water, wastewater, air, food & beverages, and surfaces.

Xylem Inc. is a leading water technology company with notable presence across the market. The company provides modern-day solutions to the challenges pertaining to water management, treatment, and purification. Xylem recently launched its Wedeco Acton PE ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system, primarily meant to treat salt water. The new technology claims to have a disinfection efficiency of 99.99%. This is a key consideration for end users. The global UV disinfection equipment market is projected to expand due to the increasing need for water purification and treatment in the industrial sector.

High-purity water is used for a variety of residential purposes. Home-built water fountains use UV disinfection systems to ensure a continual supply of fresh water. Moreover, municipal bodies use these systems for purification of inland waters. Rise in relevance of UV disinfection equipment is expected change the fortunes of market vendors. Evoqua Water Technologies is an established vendor that provides high-end solutions for industrial and commercial water applications.

Need for Saving Aquatic Animals to Drive Demand

Several breeds of fishes and aquatic animals have been lost due to increasing water pollution. Hence, specialized ponds for fisheries and preservation of aquatic life have developed across multiple regions. This factor, coupled with the growing number of local aquariums, has given a thrust to the global market. Moreover, the trend of building large home aquariums has necessitated the presence of UV disinfection equipment.

Commercial uses of pure water have increased over the past decade. This can be ascribed to the commercialization of several water-intensive activities such as water and amusement parks. Hence, the global UV disinfection equipment market is poised to expand at a robust pace in the years to follow.

Laboratory Tests and Experiments to Fuel Market Growth

A study conducted by Dr. David Weber, the Medical Director of the Department of Hospital Epidemiology, UNC Healthcare System, gives key insights on UV disinfection technologies. The study focuses on the specifics of manual cleaning, disinfection, and polychromatic actions. The global UV disinfection market shall expand as research and experiments related to UV disinfection gather momentum.

UV Disinfectant Equipment Market: Key Players

Leading vendors in the global UV disinfection equipment market are making efforts to capture a larger market share. Prominent vendors in this market include Hydro-Photon, Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Xylem Inc., First Light Technologies Ltd., Atlantium Technologies Ltd., and Aquionics.

Global UV Disinfectant Equipment Market: Segmentation

UV Disinfectant Equipment Market, by Application

Water

Wastewater

Air

Food & Beverages

Surface

UV Disinfectant Equipment Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

