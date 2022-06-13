TotalEnergies, Hubject and alpitronic present their Plug&Charge solution for a seamless charging experience.
TotalEnergies and its partners Hubject and alpitronic successfully tested their "Plug&Charge" solution on June 8 at the St Mathurin service station (France). This technology facilitates the user experience by making quick payment easier, faster and significantly more secure.
With Plug&Charge, electric vehicle drivers no longer need to physically use a credit card, mobility card or mobile application to launch or pay for their charging session. Once the vehicle is plugged into the compatible charging infrastructure, it automatically authenticates, authorizes and initiates the charging session and payment procedure. Once the vehicle is unplugged or fully charged, the payment transaction for the session takes place directly. The billing is then directly managed, and the invoice sent to the user in seconds for an optimized user experience.
Plug&Charge technology complies with the ISO 15118 standard communication protocol, which aims to establish a bi-directional, encrypted, and secure communication between the charging infrastructure and the electric vehicle. It also provides improved security for user data, especially during the billing procedure.
This functionality relies on a cutting-edge digital technology, and its integration on charging infrastructures requires close cooperation between the various actors involved in the charging process (electric vehicle manufacturers, charger manufacturers, charge point operators and e-Mobility service providers) who must agree on a secure authentication process based on common certificates.
TotalEnergies aims to deploy its Plug&Charge solution at service stations equipped with technology-compatible chargers by the end of the fourth quarter of the year, initially in France and then in other countries where the Company offers a High-Powered Charging service in service stations. With the standard conform ISO 15118 and Plug&Charge implementation, TotalEnergies is joining the interoperable Plug&Charge ecosystem and will offer all future participants, like car manufacturers, their charging network.
"By deploying Plug&Charge on our network, we want to make it easier and safer for users to charge their vehicles," said Pierre Clasquin, Vice President EV Charge - TotalEnergies. “The electric mobility market is evolving fast, so it is important to develop and offer technologies such as Plug&Charge that facilitate the user experience and are key to ensuring the adoption of electric mobility”.
Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject adds that, "at Hubject, we believe that EV charging will be a key enabler of emission free mobility of the future. We are fully committed to establish a seamless EV charging experience by supporting the adoption of Plug&Charge. Therefore we appreciate the full commitment of EV Charge - TotalEnergies to join us in this approach"
"From a technical perspective, the close collaboration we have with our partners better equips alpitronic to evaluate and act upon market trends and standards. For the customer, Plug&Charge is another important milestone when it comes to embracing eMobility, and we’re excited to be playing an active role in this project”, says Philipp Senoner, CEO of alpitronic.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
About Hubject
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform, called intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators or CPOs and eMobility Service Providers or EMPs, enabling unified, grid-independent access to charging infrastructure. With over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,000 B2B partners in 52 countries and four continents, Hubject has created the world's largest cross provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising car manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge according to ISO 15118.
