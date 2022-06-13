Drive-by-wire Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly During 2021 – 2031 | TMR

Drive-By-Wire Market

Drive-By-Wire Market was valued at US$ 23.21 Bn in 2020, is expected to exceed the value of US$ 63.75 Bn With CAGR of 9.62% by the end of 2031

Drive-by-wire or x-by-wire is an automotive technology that replaces conventional mechanical systems such as throttle control, braking, steering and gear shifting my electronic systems. Generally cables, hydraulic pressure, or other mechanical components are replaced by sensors, electronic control unit, electric motors and actuators, etc. Rising share of electronics or semiconductor value in the total cost of vehicle is increasing the adoption of drive-by-wire technologies. The semiconductor content by value is more in plug-in electric vehicles and pure electric vehicles than conventional vehicles. Increasing in production and sale of electric vehicles and conventional vehicles is increasing the adoption of Drive-by-wire Market or x-by-wire technology.

Rising demand of off-road vehicles is increasing the application of drive-by-wire systems. Drive-by-wire or x-by-wire application is increasing in forklifts, harvesters, tractors, construction and mining equipment, industrial electric vehicles, mowers, utility vehicles, and other off-road vehicles Brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire technologies are commonly used for parking in these types of vehicles.

In off-road vehicles an electronic actuator automatically moves the parking brake when the engine is turned off or while in neutral mode. This helps to hold the position of off-road vehicle in hilly areas. The parking brake is only released when the off-road vehicle starts moving. The electronic parking brake is connected to the vehicle braking system by a cable.A steer-by-wire system has an integrated electronic control unit, embedded software and control area network (CAN) bus interface which replaces the traditional steering column and does not need maintenance service during its lifetime. Two non-contact position sensors are placed in steering wheels which send data to the electronic control unit. Steer-by-wire system also consists of electronic encoders which contain sensors to track steering wheel movement.

Market Segmentation:

By application the drive-by-wire or x-by-wire market is classified into electronic throttle control, brake-by-wire, steer-by-wire and shift-by-wire. By vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. An opportunity for drive-by-wire market is the rising sale of plug-in electric vehicles including electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles across the world. In global sale of plug-in electric vehicles more than ninety percent plug-in electric vehicles are sold in China, Europe, the U.S., Japan and Canada respectively. The Y-o-Y growth in plug-in electric vehicle sales is highest is China, followed by the U.S, Europe and Japan. Pure electric vehicle share is more than three-fourth of the total electric vehicles sold in China in 2016. The share of pure electric vehicles of the total electric vehicles sold in the U.S is more than 50%.

Plug-in electric vehicles have more semiconductor content by value than conventional vehicles which is anticipated to increase adoption of drive-by-wire or x-by-wire systems across the world including China, Europe, the U.S, Japan and Canada. In 2015, semiconductor content per car was highest in Japan followed by North America, Europe, South Korea and China. As per Infineon Group in 2020 semiconductor content per car will remain highest in Japan followed by North America, Europe, South Korea and China. As per Infineon Group, between 2015 and 2020, China will have the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in semiconductor value per car. This is anticipated to increase the adoption of drive-by-wire systems in major automotive markets across the world. The market size for drive-by-wire is provided in terms of revenue. Revenue are mentioned in US$ million. Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is forecasted for the period of 2017 till 2025.

Competitive Dashboard

The report highlights the various competitive strategies adopted by key players to gain market share. Company profiles include company details, market presence by segment and geography, strategic overview, SWOT analysis and historical revenue. The report includes profiles of major drive-by-wire technology suppliers including Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, SKF Group, Mobil Elektronik GmbH, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Continental Group, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Infineon Group among others.

